12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Hitting the water to help people

MUSCATINE — The temperature of the day had dropped below 30 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies who had assembled at the Deep Lakes Complex for a quick dip in Chester Lake.
Over a dozen deputies gathered in the parking lot of the lake wearing their swimming attire. Some wore T-shirts showing diver status. Others wore loud shorts and sandals. Incoming sheriff Quinn Riess sported a kilt for the jump in the lake. Hoping to lead the way for his deputies, Sheriff C.J. Ryan also changed into a pair of shorts and t-shirt which would be the only protection against the lake, which would have been frozen if it was not moving.
“Det. McCleary was involved in a situation where we are trying to get some pledges to help the local community and the Salvation Army, and he said he would do the Polar Plunge,” Ryan said. “Our motto is ‘so goes one of us, so goes us all.’ We are here to support him and we will do the Polar Plunge with him.”
The Polar Plunge, originally called the Polar Bear Plunge, is an event held during the winter where participants enter a body of water despite the low temperature as a way to raise money for a charitable organization. Riess said he has done several Polar Plunges to benefit Special Olympics. He said the first time he did a Polar Plunge the organizers had to cut a hole in the ice with a chainsaw for people to enter the water.
Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County also agreed to enter the water with the deputies. Bock said the sheriff’s office had a goal of raising $7,200 for the charity, but he believes a bit more than that was collected.
“The fact that we have the support of law enforcement in Muscatine County is tremendous,” Bock said. “It makes me feel like we’re well supported and we can support those they are protecting and serving as well.”
While the weather was cold, spirits were high, as the deputies all joked and laughed with each other. Several deputies commented that the Muscatine Police Department weren’t doing the Polar Plunge.
As the time came, the group walked onto the beach and with a countdown ran into the water. They were in about 10 seconds before there was a mass exodus from the water, to the delight of the people watching.
