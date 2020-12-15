12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Hitting the water to help people

MUSCATINE — The temperature of the day had dropped below 30 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies who had assembled at the Deep Lakes Complex for a quick dip in Chester Lake.

Over a dozen deputies gathered in the parking lot of the lake wearing their swimming attire. Some wore T-shirts showing diver status. Others wore loud shorts and sandals. Incoming sheriff Quinn Riess sported a kilt for the jump in the lake. Hoping to lead the way for his deputies, Sheriff C.J. Ryan also changed into a pair of shorts and t-shirt which would be the only protection against the lake, which would have been frozen if it was not moving.

“Det. McCleary was involved in a situation where we are trying to get some pledges to help the local community and the Salvation Army, and he said he would do the Polar Plunge,” Ryan said. “Our motto is ‘so goes one of us, so goes us all.’ We are here to support him and we will do the Polar Plunge with him.”

