12 Days of Christmas Spirit: New virtual map shows holiday decorations
12 Days of Christmas Spirit: New virtual map shows holiday decorations

Christmas lights are lighting up the night throughout the area. Now, thanks to a new map from Muscatine Parks and Recreation, people will be able to tour the houses either virtually or be able to find them in a vehicle. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE – With 2020 being a rough year due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the people of Muscatine are taking the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in droves. Due to this, the city of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is debuting a holiday light map.

To aid people in taking a vehicle or a virtual tour of the holiday lights on Muscatine homes, the department has created an interactive Muscatine Holiday Lights Display Map. The map can be found at http://muscatineiowa.gov/1407/Virtual-Recreation-Resource-Center. People will be able to tour the lights of Muscatine from their computer device or vehicle.

“It’s going to have pictures of different light displays, addresses, and things like that,” said city communications director Kevin Jenison. “If you want to go driving around looking for lights it will help you do that. This will also be good for people who can’t get out but have always enjoyed seeing the holiday lights of Muscatine – which seem to be more this year than ever before. There are people who can’t get out and this is a way to help them become part of the holiday spirit.”

Residents with light displays are asked to send photos of the display to the Parks and Rec. office with a description. Submissions should be sent to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

