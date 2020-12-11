12 Days of Christmas Spirit: New virtual map shows holiday decorations

To aid people in taking a vehicle or a virtual tour of the holiday lights on Muscatine homes, the department has created an interactive Muscatine Holiday Lights Display Map. The map can be found at http://muscatineiowa.gov/1407/Virtual-Recreation-Resource-Center . People will be able to tour the lights of Muscatine from their computer device or vehicle.

“It’s going to have pictures of different light displays, addresses, and things like that,” said city communications director Kevin Jenison. “If you want to go driving around looking for lights it will help you do that. This will also be good for people who can’t get out but have always enjoyed seeing the holiday lights of Muscatine – which seem to be more this year than ever before. There are people who can’t get out and this is a way to help them become part of the holiday spirit.”