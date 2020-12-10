12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Parks and rec offers activities for a happy holiday season

MUSCATINE — For many 2020 has been a lonely year of social distancing and self-isolation and with the Christmas season here, Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is adding two programs to help people feel more a part of something.

For the first time this year, the department is offering the “Sending Extra Holiday Cheer” program in which anonymous writers will send two heartfelt letters to area elders. The program is also part of the “Sending Love to Seniors” program. Nominating an elder for the program is free, but donations to the program will be accepted. City communications director Kevin Jenison said the writers wish to remain anonymous, but that anyone who would enjoy some extra holiday cheer can be nominated by calling the department at (563) 263-0241. He said the letters would be sure to brighten a recipients’ day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They (parks and rec) are always trying to come up with new ideas but certainly with the COVID health crisis the thought process has gotten more imaginative, coming up with more things people can do in their homes or in small groups safely and enjoying themselves,” Jenison said.