12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Parks and rec offers activities for a happy holiday season

MUSCATINE — For many 2020 has been a lonely year of social distancing and self-isolation and with the Christmas season here, Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is adding two programs to help people feel more a part of something.
For the first time this year, the department is offering the “Sending Extra Holiday Cheer” program in which anonymous writers will send two heartfelt letters to area elders. The program is also part of the “Sending Love to Seniors” program. Nominating an elder for the program is free, but donations to the program will be accepted. City communications director Kevin Jenison said the writers wish to remain anonymous, but that anyone who would enjoy some extra holiday cheer can be nominated by calling the department at (563) 263-0241. He said the letters would be sure to brighten a recipients’ day.
Support Local Journalism
“They (parks and rec) are always trying to come up with new ideas but certainly with the COVID health crisis the thought process has gotten more imaginative, coming up with more things people can do in their homes or in small groups safely and enjoying themselves,” Jenison said.
Returning this year is the Snail Mail Club. The club is a monthly subscription appropriate for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Packages filled with craft supplies, paper activities, puzzles and more are sent to a child’s house. Jenison said that it is an ongoing program that is kept on a monthly basis for people who want to try it.
Jenison said the program was an extra activity that children could do, especially when school is not in session. There is a monthly activity registration fee of $5 per package. To receive a December package, children should be registered before Dec. 14.
For more information on either of these programs, contact the City of Muscatine parks and rec department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.