The Career Advancement Center at Muscatine Community College has been busy with its classes this week as local students learn about police procedures and the different jobs and tasks that come with criminal justice careers.

Throughout the week, MCC has been hosting the Muscatine Police Department’s Junior Police Academy. This is the third year that the department has offered the program to youths in the area, with this year seeing a class of 17 students. In addition to having students from Muscatine, the 2023 academy class also includes students from Wilton, West Liberty, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus high schools and, new as of this year, Clinton.

Sgt. Joe Bryant, who led last year’s class, is also leading this year’s.

“It’s been very good so far,” he said. “The kids have been very interactive and have co-mingled very well. They’ve adapted really well to stuff, they’re asking a lot of pertinent questions and they seem to really be enjoying everything.”

One academy student, Elexiana Oliva, said she would like to major in criminal justice and become a detective one day.

“I thought this was a good way to give me a little bit of what I might see and just to learn more about the force,” she said.

Another student, Bridget Harkness, said she hoped to one day be a K-9 search-and-rescue officer.

“Going to this class helps me get more information and figure out what I have to go through to get into that field," she said.

Both Oliva and Harkness shared that they have enjoyed the program, with Oliva stating that she was looking forward to the academy’s defensive tactics class and digital simulator session later in the week. Harkness, meanwhile, shared that she had a fun time meeting with the MSORT team earlier in the week and that she was looking forward to meeting the K-9 officers.

“I definitely have learned a lot more than I knew. It’s given me more information and has persuaded me a little more to become a criminal justice major,” Oliva said. “So far, it’s been really good, and I’ve had a lot of fun meeting new people and doing new experiences. I think it’s really nice that they do this just to give kids a little more exposure. Sgt. Bryant and the other officers are really nice and helpful.”

Similar to previous years, the week has given students the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, do some physical fitness, learn about the job of a crime scene technician, hear about the MSORT (Muscatine Special Operations Response Team) and even meet some members of the K-9 unit. Meeting the K-9 dogs is always a highlight, Bryant said.

Further adding to the excitement of this year’s class has been the use of the new CAC building, which will be the home to the college’s recently revamped criminal justice program.

“I’d like to thank MCC and Eastern Iowa Community College for partnering with us and helping us put this on,” Bryant added. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

As it has been in previous years, Bryant emphasized that the main goal of the academy is to “bring out leadership within the kids” and teach them about how to work within a group, in addition to all the information relating to the criminal justice field. He also hoped to inspire students to pursue criminal justice degrees.

“Once they get that degree, it comes back to us and we’re trying to hire good applicants, so it kind of comes full circle where we help each other out for the best benefit of the students, the employee and the school,” Bryant said.

