19 year old Haylee Lehman wins this year's County Fair Queen crown

In her second question, she was asked about her community, which was West Liberty, and had to explain what she thought made it unique. Lehman pointed to the city’s diversity for her answer. “One thing that’s really big around here is the way we have multiple different ethnicities. No matter that we’re different we’re also the same, and we can get along and not have to have these difference in-between us.”

Following her win, Lehman said that although she was still shaking from nerves, winning the title made her feel blessed.

“Being able to represent my county is something that I’ve kind of dreamed of since I was a little girl,” she said, “My aunt won it when she came and competed, so that just kind of motivated me. She surprised me today, so it was very sentimental for her to come and see me. Winning the crown just kind of put the cherry on top of the cake.”

Lehman said she wanted to compete not just to represent her county, but also get out of her comfort zone. “I don’t really do this whole pageant and crown stuff, but it was fun and it was a great learning opportunity. I’m meeting a whole bunch of new people through it, and I’m excited to represent the county at the state fair.”