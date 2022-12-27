2022 proved to be a successful year for Muscatine Community College

Before the new year, many consider it important to reflect on the previous year’s achievements and successes. It can be said that the administration at Muscatine Community College (MCC) also feels this way and has taken the time to publicly celebrate both their campus and the students succeeding within it.

Before the holidays, MCC released a video titled “A Look Back at 2022” on the Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) YouTube page. Within this six-minute video, several different achievements, successes and progressive movements related to MCC and EICC as a whole were given an extra moment of spotlight.

Also included in the video was a statement from the college administration that read, “Celebrating our community is what it’s all about — from new programs, new buildings, new leadership and more — 2022 has been a year to remember.”

Starting with the college’s spring 2022 semester, it was shared that over 5,000 local high school students were able to get a jump-start on their college careers thanks to concurrent enrollment allowing them the opportunity to take college-level classes. Additionally, the MCC Foundation committed $425,000 in scholarships for future students.

In relation to the college’s new hemp program, which was recently established in 2021, MCC ag students had the opportunity to attend the NoCo Hemp Expo in Denver, Colo., to learn more about the product as well as how to grow, use and market it. Other students within the college’s welding program, meanwhile, showed their skills in MCC’s first welding competition, which saw over 50 participants.

Later in the year, MCC’s LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) Council 10 remained strong as its president, Nick Salazar, inducted several new officers to serve within the group, all with the hopes of continuing to help Latin American students on MCC’s campus. MCC’s Horticulture Club brought some extra holiday spirit to campus by supplying it with Christmas trees.

Regarding the college’s performances and events, various MCC staff and students helped local author and alumnus Max Allan Collins with his hybrid play/radio show production of “Encore for Murder.” MCC’s theater department successfully performed the famous musicals "Little Shop of Horrors" and “RENT,” with both shows completely selling out.

As more Ukrainian refugees come to Muscatine seeking safety from the war taking place in their home country, MCC helped several of these refugees learn English through its ELA program. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Students have also helped the students who are learning English feel welcomed through sponsored get-to-know-you lunches.

"We are hosting a student on campus who is an employee of World Relief Services and a refugee from Togo," MCC President Naomi DeWinter added. "Our goal is to have added services for refugees in Muscatine through this partnership."

The college finished the year with a bang as it hosted the news conference for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s 3-D housing project.

Within this process, MCC will collaborate with experts from Iowa State University and will use its latest training program as a means to certify local construction students in 3-D printing, resulting in a strong local construction workforce that can then grow over time.

Looking ahead to 2023, one of the biggest campus projects that is expected to be completed is MCC’s new career and tech center, which has been under construction throughout the past year and will open sometime next year.

"While the new Career advancement center is not yet open, we are well into the process of adding a terrific training resource at MCC that will add new hands-on programs much needed in our community — such as auto technician, criminal justice, construction trades, HVAC, and expanded health care programs," DeWinter said. "We are also looking forward to training and supporting the housing efforts in our community with construction trades and 3-D printing training."