WEST LIBERTY – While this week the Muscatine County Fairground has little traffic moving around, next week it promises to be abuzz with people and livestock.

The Muscatine County Fair will be run from July 19 through July 23 at the county fairgrounds. The theme this year is “Would you go with me … to the fair?” While setup for the events will be done this weekend, fair workers are already planning to bring plenty of food, entertainment, fun and a spotlight on youthful livestock producers.

“It’s good to come out and support the 4H and FFA kids,” Fair Manager Kelsey Meyer said. “They have worked all year for this one week. It is also a good time to just mingle with people you haven’t seen in a year. A lot of times the only time people see each other is at the fair. It is a good time to catch up with family and friends and support the kids too.”

She said new this year are donkey races. At 7 p.m. Thursday, local celebrities will ride donkeys around the track. The public is encouraged to come and cheer them on.

As always, each day of the fair will have a special grandstand event. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday there will be stock car races. Meyer said this is always popular. The princess and queen contest will also be held Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the grove.

The ECIPA tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the grandstand. Country music singer Josh Turner will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday will start with the demolition derby at 11 a.m. The trailer races begin at 3 p.m. Meyer said the demo derby and trailer races were very popular last year.

Tickets can be bought ahead of time at the Muscatine County Fair website or at the gate on the day of the fair. Fun Passes, good for all five days, are $20 for kids and $50 for adults.

The schedule for the fair is:

WEDNESDAY (Kid’s Day)

8 a.m. — 4H/FFA Dog show in the Large Show Ring

9 a.m. — Small pet show in the Grove

9 a.m. — Little Hands on the Farm at the Kiddie Barnyard

10 a.m. — 4H/FFA Dairy Goat show in the Small Show Ring

10 a.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the south end of the Grandstand

11:30 a.m. — Baked goods in the Ryan Building

11:30 a.m. — Fruits and vegetables in the Ryan Building

12 p.m. — Grains and seeds in the Ryan Building

1 p.m. — Kids cash dash at the Show Barn

1 p.m. — Sheltered Reality at the Grove

1 p.m. — Carnival opens

1 p.m. — Preserved foods at the Ryan Building

1 p.m. — Open junior department at the Fine Arts Building

1 p.m. — Needlework at the Ryan Building

1:30 p.m. — Rabbit Scramble at the Show Barn

2 p.m. — Wes Little at the Grove

2 p.m. — 4H/FFA Meat Goat at the Small Show Ring

2 p.m. – Open junior hobbies in the Fine Arts Building

2:30 p.m. — Angela Meyer at the Grove

4 p.m. — Pee Wee Goat Show at the Small Show Ring

4 p.m.—Wes Little in the Grove

4 p.m. – 4H building/activity center update

4:30 p.m. Princess contest in the grove

5 p.m. — Queen contest at the Grove

6 p.m. Production lamb show in the sheep barn

6:30 p.m. — Stock Car Racing at the Grandstand

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Roadside Circus at the Midway Pavilion

THURSDAY (Kid’s Day)

8:30 a.m. — 4H/FFA Swine in the Small Show Ring

9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Pet Show in the Large Show Ring

9 a.m. — Hobbies and handicrafts in the Ryan Building

10 a.m. — Needlework in the Ryan Building

12 p.m. — Pee Wee swine show in the Small Show Ring

12:30 p.m. — Flowers in the Floral Hall

1 p.m. — 4H Working Presentations in the 4H Exhibit Building

1 p.m. — Daniel Suman in the Grove

2 p.m. — Horticulture in the Floral Hall

3 p.m. — Rachel Roeth in the Grove

3:30 p.m. — Bacon Buddies Swine Show in the small show ring

4 p.m. — Dawn Suman in the Grove

4:30 p.m. — The Beer Money in the Grove

5 p.m. — Photography in the Fine Arts Building

5 p.m. — Wine tasting with bluegrass music at the Ryan Building

6 p.m. — Fine arts at the Fine Arts Building

6 p.m. — 4H Bucket of Junk at the 4H Exhibit Building

7 p.m. — Donkey Racing at the Grandstand

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — New Trick Band at the Midway Pavilion.

FRIDAY (Senior Citizen’s Day)

8:30 a.m. — Antiques at the Ryan Building

9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Beef Show at the Large Show Ring

1 p.m. — Tom Hofer in the Grove

2 p.m. — 4H/FFA Poultry Show in the Kiddie Barnyard

2:30 p.m. — Courtney Woebber in the Grove

3 p.m. — 4H/FFA bucket calf in the Small Show Ring

3:30 p.m. — Open Bucket Calf in the Small Show Ring

3:30 p.m. — Dawn Suman in the Grove

4:30 p.m. — 4H/FFA Rabbits in the Large Show Ring

5 p.m. — Carnival opens

5 p.m. — Craft beer tasting in the Midway Pavilion

7 p.m. — ECIPA Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Project X and Big Hair Mafia at the Midway Pavilion.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. — 4H/FFA Sheep in the Small Show Ring

8 a.m. — 4H Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Arena

9:30 a.m. — Open Bottle Lamb Show in the Small Show Ring

10 a.m. — Cornhole registration in the Midway Pavilion

11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament at the Midway Pavilion

Noon — Nicole Rock’s School of Dance in the Grove

12:45 p.m. — Muscatine Academy of Music and Dance in the Grove

1 p.m. — Carnival opens

1 p.m. — Sweet Corn Eating Contest registration in the Midway Pavilion

1:30 p.m. — Ribbon Auction in the Small Show Ring

1:45 p.m. — Liberty Dance Studio in the Grove

2 p.m. — Sweet Corn Eating Contest in the Midway Pavilion

2:30 p.m. — Callie Ervin in the Grove

3 p.m. – Heather Leatherman in the Grove

3:30 p.m. – Dawn Suman in the Grove.

4 p.m. – The F-Sharps in the Grove

4:30 p.m. — Random Tanner in the Grove

7:30 p.m. — Josh Turner concert in the Grandstand

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Dirt Road Rockers in the Midway Pavilion

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. — Open rabbits in the Large Show Ring

9 a.m. — Church service in the Grove

11 a.m. — Demo Derby in the Grandstand

1 p.m. — Carnival opens

1 p.m. — Daniel Stratton in the Grove

1 p.m. – 4H Presentations in the Activity Center

1:30 p.m. — Loghogger auction in the Grandstand

3 p.m. — Trailer Races in the Grandstand

3 p.m. – Colton Garvin in the Grove

4 p.m. — Bill Riley Talent Show in the Grove

4 to 8 p.m. — LaNueva Lokera Show Musical in the Midway Pavilion

Close PHOTOS: Muscatine County fair wraps up