During the first Second-Sunday summer concert of the season, some time was taken between songs to acknowledge the winners of this year’s annual poetry contest.

On Sunday, music fans gathered at the Musser Public Library to enjoy jazz and ragtime music courtesy of the Mad Creek Mudcats.

For eight years, the Muscatine County Arts Council has held a local poetry contest in conjunction with National Poetry Month. For this year’s competition, the council received a record 41 entrees from 30 individual poets. Each poem was judged by former middle and high school English teacher Janet Bunn.

Five winners were chosen: Carol J. Anthony, Pam Cantrell, Daniel G. Clark, Juan Fourneau and a team of Cerinity Stover and Noah Leza, middle school students from Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School.

Each winning entry was read by Paul Thielmann during the concert. Thielmann also read five additional poems that were selected as this year’s honorable mentions. The writers of these poems were Duffy DeFrance, Tiffany Knox, Misty Urban, Rebecca Whitmore and a middle school duo consisting of Dravin Baldwin and Alec Gonzalez.

In addition to the cash prize, each winning poem will be engraved into sidewalks around Muscatine sometime later this year. Although it has not yet been decided where these new poems will be placed, the Arts Council plans to create a searchable online city-sidewalk map of all the poems that have been etched into concrete since the contest’s beginning.

For more information on upcoming projects or events, visit https://www.muscatineartscouncil.org/ as well as the Muscatine County Arts Council Facebook page.

