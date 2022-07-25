23 local organizations receiving funding in Community Foundation's latest grant cycle

MUSCATINE – Last week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced its latest round of grants. Of all those who applied, 23 local organizations were selected to receive funds from the Community Foundation’s Impact and Racial Justice Granting Programs.

It was decided that Aligned Impact Muscatine County would be receiving money from the Racial Justice Fund, with this then being used to support the creation of a Student Success Facilitator. Both LULAC Council 317 and 371 also received money from this specific fund, with 317 using its funds to support the local citizenship costs as well as the costs of the Louisa County food pantry while 371 would be putting its financial support towards continuing the Columbus Junction Advocate program.

In addition to receiving money from the Racial Justice Fund, the Diversity Service Center of Iowa also received funds through the County Endowment Re-granting program. With this, the Diversity Service Center plans to continue its Educational Outreach Program, which focuses on providing legal assistance to immigrants in Muscatine and Louisa Counties, as well as its Minority Senior Citizens Program.

Other organizations that received another cycle of funding through the County Endowment Re-granting program included the Flickinger Learning Center, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Keep Muscatine Beautiful, Laundry Love Muscatine, Muscatine County Arts Council, Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission, Muscatine Independent Film Festival, Muscatine Legal Services, Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association and Trinity Muscatine Public Health.

Several well-known individual funds also gave out grants during this most recent cycle. In total, the Community Foundation was able to award more than $230,000 in grants to all of these organizations.

Crossroads, Inc. received funds from the Mary Jo & Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund. It was announced that this money will be funding Crossroads’ senior focused programs, including Senior Resources Outreach, Meals on Wheels and the Vial of Life program.

Two other organizations received funding from the Human Conditions Support Fund. These organizations were EveryChild, which will be using the funds to help with its continuing support of the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center’s forensic Interviewing, and River Bend Foodbank for its mobile food pantry program.

Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) was also selected to receive funds from the Human Conditions Support Fund. It will also be give grant funding from the George Millett Memorial Fund, the Pat and Jim Powers Endowment and the Hilda E. Collitz for the Homeless grant.

The West Liberty Community Fund selected three West Liberty focused organizations - Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company, Vision to Learn and the West Liberty Arts Council to receive money, with the latter using its grant to create new art classes at the Brick Street Gallery.

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Inc. received funding from the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment, and is expected to use this funding to create “inclusive career pathways for underserved youth”.

For a full list of grant awards or for more information on the Community Foundation’s grant programs, residents are invited to visit its website at muscatinecommunityfoundation.org.