2nd annual "Strolling for Safe Sleep" Charity Walk raises awareness for safe sleep practices for infants

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine couple suffered heartbreak nearly three years ago when their 12-week-old son died from unsafe sleeping practices at his day care.

Since then, the Wolf family has used the anniversary to honor the memory of Theo Wolf and spread awareness to keep sleeping infants safe.

The Theo Wolf Foundation will hold its second annual “Strolling for Safe Sleep” Charity Walk and Family Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Susan Clark Jr. High, Muscatine.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 3,400 infants die each year from sleep-related deaths. Foundation President Lisa Wolf started the Strolling for Safe Sleep fundraiser last year to raise awareness and raised $30,000 for safe sleep education and Safe Sleep kits.

“Our first fundraiser went really well,” Wolf said. “We had over 200 registered for our walk, and 250-300 attended our Family Fun-Day after the walk. We really had a lot of fun with the community, celebrating Theo’s heavenly birthday as well as getting information out there to the community on infant safe sleep as well as other infant and child safety education.”

She said she hoped the event was just as enjoyable for attendees this year.

“We want to do what we can on our end to help keep infants safe, especially while sleeping, and make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to any other family,” Wolf said. “Obviously the time around Theo’s birthday is hard for us as a family, so it’s nice to celebrate Theo with the community while also spreading awareness and information.”

Following this year’s charity walk, there will be a live butterfly release to celebrate what would have been Theo’s third birthday. There will also be crafts, games and food, silent auction, bake sale, dunk tank, inflatable bounce houses and child safety educational vendors. Participants may bring in recalled baby products such as Boppy Loungers and Rock 'n’ Play Inclined Sleepers and receive $10 in cash for each recalled item.

Pre-registration for the Charity Walk ends at 5 p.m. May 1. Register at getmeregistered.com/StrollingforSafeSleep. Registration costs $35 for adults 12 years and older, $25 for youth ages 2-11 and is free for infants under one year. Each registered walker will receive a T-shirt. For more information on the Theo Wolf Foundation, visit theowolffoundation.com.

