2nd Street Streetscape project continues, Grandview-Oregon intersection may reopen soon

Another intersection also may reopen this week. According to Heuer constructions, crews may be able to open northbound traffic on the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street/Warren Street.

So far, crews have been able to complete most of the underground work under Warren, with efforts stretching up toward the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing.

“There are still a lot of questions marks going on in that intersection with Oregon, Warren and Grandview. The contractor is still trying to wrap up the underground work,” Jenison explained.

Once the underground work is completed, crews will focus efforts on preparing the west half of Grandview Avenue for repaving, which is expected to begin in mid-August. During this, all southbound traffic on Grandview Avenue will be detoured to Oregon Street and travel along Steward Road and Sampson Street before going back onto Grandview. That detour will remain in place until it is time to work on the east half of Grandview.

Jenison estimated that the west half of Grandview would potentially open in about two weeks. However, with all the construction work still being done, he still recommended that residents use alternate routes if possible.