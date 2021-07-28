2nd Street Streetscape project continues, Grandview-Oregon intersection may reopen soon

MUSCATINE — The Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street intersection is back open to traffic, reopening right on schedule thanks to a lack of rainy weather.
Crews from KE Flatwork Inc. cleared away all debris and removed the barricades Monday, officially wrapping up the latest section of the 2nd Street Streetscape Project. On the same day that the intersection opened, crews moved onto the 100 block of West 2nd Street to begin the removal of the northside sidewalk.
There are still two more blocks of the Streetscape Project to complete. Following the replacement of the 100-block north and south sidewalks, crews will finish the project by replacing the Chestnut Street and 2nd Street intersection and patching the driving lanes of the 200 block of West 2nd Street. Barring delays caused by weather, the project is expected to wrap up on Oct. 1.
“(KE Flatwork) actually added in the Chestnut and 2nd intersection just to do a complete removal and replacement, since it is pretty bad. However there’s no brickwork that goes into that intersection, so it should go a lot quicker,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said.
Jenison said many downtown business owners were happy that the two-year project was nearly complete, while also being pleased with the new design and how the replacement was looking.
“There’s a lot of landscaping features that’ll make it more inviting to come downtown and stay for a while,” Jenison said.
Another intersection also may reopen this week. According to Heuer constructions, crews may be able to open northbound traffic on the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street/Warren Street.
So far, crews have been able to complete most of the underground work under Warren, with efforts stretching up toward the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing.
“There are still a lot of questions marks going on in that intersection with Oregon, Warren and Grandview. The contractor is still trying to wrap up the underground work,” Jenison explained.
Once the underground work is completed, crews will focus efforts on preparing the west half of Grandview Avenue for repaving, which is expected to begin in mid-August. During this, all southbound traffic on Grandview Avenue will be detoured to Oregon Street and travel along Steward Road and Sampson Street before going back onto Grandview. That detour will remain in place until it is time to work on the east half of Grandview.
Jenison estimated that the west half of Grandview would potentially open in about two weeks. However, with all the construction work still being done, he still recommended that residents use alternate routes if possible.
Once the west half is complete, two lanes of traffic are expected to move in different directions, allowing all traffic to use Grandview as the project is being finished. Residents, however, should be aware that there still may be some intersections on Grandview closed at that time.
“The Grandview Project is moving along on schedule,” Jenison confirmed, “When they run into a road block in one area, the contractors move their resources to another area, so they’re always keeping busy and keeping up with what they need to do. I think the city still sees the section from Pearl Street to Musser Street to be completed sometime this fall. We just want to make sure we don’t have to tear up anything to go back underground and fix something.”
Finally, it was announced that the east half of the Washington Street and Park Avenue intersection was going to be closed starting Friday, July 30, in order to modify a slope found on the intersection.
“We’re on schedule to reopen the Washington-Park Avenue intersection on Monday, Aug. 2,” Jenison said.
Once it’s modified to the specifications of the Park Avenue 4-3 Lane Conversion project, milling and asphalt overlay will begin on Park Avenue in early August, with those efforts going from the Mad Creek Bridge to Harrison Street.
For all comments or questions on recent construction projects in the city, email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov, or go to the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page for more information.