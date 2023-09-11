While its main purpose may be staying healthy, one local group sees its preferred form of exercise also as a source of fun and friendship. This week, the group is celebrating the class that it's shared together for three decades.

This Friday, Cindy Edgmond is celebrating 30 years of being a local jazzercise instructor. She, along with 20 other local women, make up this local group, which gathers throughout the week in Grace Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall for music, fun, good company and — of course — good exercising.

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years already," she said.

Edgmond said she came from a family that was always focused on exercise, with her parents believing in its value. But while her husband found his exercise in basketball, Edgmond struggled with finding her perfect sport or routine, eventually coming to the conclusion that she needed something that was both enjoyable while also having a set schedule that she could follow.

This solution came when she and her husband moved to Muscatine in 1992. Soon after the move in fall of that year, Edgmond discovered the local jazzercise group and decided to give it a try.

“It was just great,” she said. “I was new to town, so I got to meet new people (through the class), and I just instantly loved jazzercise. That hour went by so quickly, and I was getting a total workout with it. I was just immediately hooked.”

After attending the class for about a year, Edgmond had the opportunity to get certified and become an instructor. While the number of instructors for the class has shrunk, Edgmond said that she still enjoys running the class even after all these years and isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon.

“My love for it has never changed,” she said. “It has been the priority in my life. It’s my time, and I think that’s a huge thing — to be able to say ‘I deserve three or four hours a week for me to keep my body strong and healthy’.”

As for the rest of her class, the participants range from those who have been there nearly as long as Edgmond has to those few who joined just last year. When asked what she felt others enjoyed about the class, Edgmond emphasized her focus on having a variety of different jazzercise routines as well as making sure to frequently bring back old favorites.

She also acknowledged the strong sense of connection, friendship and faithfulness that is still found within the group, as is the sense of fun that she first felt 30 years ago.

“It’s like you’re exercising but you’re also having fun, so you don’t feel like you’re working out," she said. "The time goes by fast, and you get a total body workout in an hour, so it’s pretty efficient.”

Edgmond hopes to get more young people into the group and perhaps even recruit another instructor at some point in order to help keep the group going for as long as possible. With this, she invites anyone interested in the group to stop by during class.

The jazzercise group is held at Grace Lutheran Church on Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday at 8:15 a.m. and Tuesday/Thursday at 5:30 p.m. More information can also be found at the Jazzercise Muscatine Grace Church Facebook page.