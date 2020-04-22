3D printing hobby now used to make face shield for Muscatine medical professionals

“We want to support our community in this trying time,” Mendoza said. "We think it’s important for our workers to be protected. We wanted to make a difference.”

So far 36 of the couple's masks have been donated to the Muscatine Fire Department's training group in the drop box and another 23 to the UnityPoint Emergency Room. Another 12 have also been donated elsewhere. He promises to continue making shields until he runs out of material.

McCracken is the cosplayer of the pair. Mendoza’s longtime interest in creating things on 3D printers played right into the hobby. She cosplays mostly characters from video games.

“I grew up watching Sailor Moon and all that,” McCracken said. “My mom was really into sewing and she actually got me into sewing and I was interested in the dynamics of the costumes and fashion.”

McCracken also made her own props for cosplaying. When she met Mendoza, the props moved to a whole new level as he introduced her to 3D printing. He was able to make her a reproduction of a staff with an opening front for one of her cosplay characters. Mendoza also said if a design isn’t on the internet, he has been known to make the computer designs himself.