3D printing hobby now used to make face shield for Muscatine medical professionals

MUSCATINE — What started as a fun hobby for Manuel Mendoza and his fiancée, Kimberly McCracken, has now been turned into possibly a lifesaving endeavor as the couple work to keep area medical professionals safe.
While the two have previously spent their time making ornamental masks based on famous characters, they have turned that into making face shields and ear savers to be donated locally to be used against the COVID-19 outbreak. Mendoza, who has a longtime interest in 3D printing, admits he is using another person’s design that he has adapted.
“We make props for cosplayers or things in general for anyone who is looking for a unique item they want,” Mendoza said. “It’s kind of our little side business.”
3D printing builds a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design, usually by adding material layer by layer.
Just before the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Mendoza had stocked up on printer material. As he watched the events unfolding he saw Muscatine having the same problems as other areas, including a shortage of protective gear.
Making a shield takes about two hours, Mendoza said, but the process has been streamlined so now he doesn’t have to constantly be tending to the machine. He said the masks are made in four steps and there are two machines running simultaneously. He said a shield an hour is produced.
“We want to support our community in this trying time,” Mendoza said. "We think it’s important for our workers to be protected. We wanted to make a difference.”
So far 36 of the couple's masks have been donated to the Muscatine Fire Department's training group in the drop box and another 23 to the UnityPoint Emergency Room. Another 12 have also been donated elsewhere. He promises to continue making shields until he runs out of material.
McCracken is the cosplayer of the pair. Mendoza’s longtime interest in creating things on 3D printers played right into the hobby. She cosplays mostly characters from video games.
“I grew up watching Sailor Moon and all that,” McCracken said. “My mom was really into sewing and she actually got me into sewing and I was interested in the dynamics of the costumes and fashion.”
McCracken also made her own props for cosplaying. When she met Mendoza, the props moved to a whole new level as he introduced her to 3D printing. He was able to make her a reproduction of a staff with an opening front for one of her cosplay characters. Mendoza also said if a design isn’t on the internet, he has been known to make the computer designs himself.
Manuel had begun 3D printing around 2010 as the technology was still just in its infancy. He said some of his first experiments into the technology “weren’t the best.” Still, he continued working with the medium and soon the technology caught up with what he wanted to do.
“Years before me and my brother had tried to build our own 3D printer, but the technology was still kind of budding,” he said. “We were interested in the idea of being able to make anything at home or design your own things and make your ideas come to life.”
People interested in having a cosplaying prop made can contact Mendoza on Facebook at the K&M Design page.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.