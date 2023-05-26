Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weed Park is expected to be filled Sunday when over 300 bicyclists from all over the nation will compete in the 43rd Annual Melon City Criterium.

Event Director Greg Harper said the Muscatine event was part of four days of racing. Races begin Friday with Burlington Road Races, followed by the Snake Alley Criterium Saturday, also in Burlington. A portion of Snake Alley has been nicknamed "the crookedest street in the world." Monday's 56th Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport rounds out the series.

“It will be four days of racing in a short proximity, with Muscatine being the hub of the weekend and Burlington and the Quad-Cities,” Harper said. “We really benefit by attracting riders from all over the country.”

Harper said 223 bicyclists had already registered for one of the 13 races in Weed Park, and he is expecting to top 300 before Sunday from over 20 states, plus a few from Canada. The races scheduled range in distance from 1 mile for children to 40 miles. One lap around the park is a mile. The start is going to be at the playground equipment.

The athletes travel up to 25 to 30 miles per hour and have trained to bike at those speeds within inches of one another. As the first riders are sprinting through the first corner of the course, others are still in single-file, coming up the hill. It's one of the reasons Harper said the public should come out to watch. Spectating is free and open to the public.

"The visual aspect is really cool," he said, "and that's what's neat about having it in the park. It's a beautiful park. A lot of the races of this type are held in business downtown residential areas that are pretty sterile."

For the first time, food trucks will be on the course. Harper said the trucks would be set up near the old tennis courts.

The races began over 40 years ago when John Thompson organized a bike race. The first year the race went through residential areas. After a few years, the race was confined to the park.

Registration for the races are available online and race day registration is available.

