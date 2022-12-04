A behind-the-scenes look at this year's Beckey Bridge Christmas lights show

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, Dec. 2, saw the premiere of the city’s newest Norbert F. Beckey Bridge Christmas lights show. This was the second time that MUSCO Lighting has collaborated with Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) to create a holiday show for residents to enjoy, with this show expected to run every day from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, 2023.

“This year we have a lot more variety,” Patrick Cooley, IT development manager at MUSCO said. “We have more songs — last year was about eight minutes long and this year’s is about 13 minutes long — and we a lot more variety in our song selections. We brought two back from last year, and the rest are new songs.”

Cooley added that he and his team hoped to have a nice selection of songs for everyone to enjoy — from “Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph” and the Chipmunks’ rendition of “Jingle Bells,” to more classical pieces by groups such as the Boston Pops Orchestra and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, to festive flare of the Spanish favorite “Feliz Navidad”.

Cooley said the popularity of the first show and the good feedback they got from it prompted another bridge light show.

“Because it was our first sort of trial run of doing a show like this, we had decided to keep it a bit smaller. This year, however, we had a little bit more time to be prepared this year because we knew for sure that we were doing another show,” Cooley said.

This in turn allowed MUSCO to gather some more help with the show this year, using four choreographers from MUSCO who specialize in choreographing music to lights work on the different songs, in contrast to last year where only Cooley worked on it.

According to Cooley, during the planning process the team used special programming and multiple screens in order to sync the music and lights, all while envisioning what specific effects they wanted to do for different portions of the song. It takes anywhere from eight to 16 hours to choreograph one two-minute song.

Not only is the syncing for this year’s show on point, but Cooley said he felt that the creativity within the show is even better than last year’s.

“We are down to one-tenth of a second trying to figure out where a symbol crash is at or something like that so we can use that cue as a bright light effect or a run-across the bridge, just to bring some excitement to it,” he said. “A lot of creativity goes into the choreographing, and the people who do this for a full-time are just awesome.”

Cooley added that, according to his research, Muscatine is one-of-a-kind as far as choreographing lights to music on such a massive scale, with its lights spanning the Mississippi River. With how fulfilling he finds projects such as these, Cooley shared that he would like to continue working with MPW to do more shows outside of the holiday season in addition to making the holiday show an annual event.

“It’s a team effort, and there’s lots of people involved — from the technology to be able to do this, to our engineering team, to our choreographers, to the people in the plant who produce the product and the people who install it,” he said. “It’s been very cool and very rewarding to see it come together. I’ve done everything from working on Mount Rushmore to huge soccer stadiums and NFL arenas, but this is probably the most rewarding thing I’ve done.”

Residents who wish to enjoy the show to its fullest can tune their radios to 87.9 FM in order to enjoy its musical accompaniment. Residents can also visit MUSCO Sports Lighting’s YouTube channel to watch last year’s bridge show.