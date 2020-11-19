A brush full of holiday spirit

Support Local Journalism
Local artist Chris Anderson touches up some of his art work on the front of the First National Bank of Muscatine Thursday afternoon. The bank plaza is being decorated for the annual Muscatine Holiday Stroll which will be held over three days this year. The event will be held Dec. 3 through 5 and will kick off in the bank plaza with a Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This is the 36th year for the event.
