 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A brush full of holiday spirit
0 comments
top story

A brush full of holiday spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A brush full of holiday spirit

Local artist Chris Anderson touches up some of his art work on the front of the First National Bank of Muscatine Thursday afternoon. The bank plaza is being decorated for the annual Muscatine Holiday Stroll which will be held over three days this year. The event will be held Dec. 3 through 5 and will kick off in the bank plaza with a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony. This is the 36th year for the event. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local artist Chris Anderson touches up some of his art work on the front of the First National Bank of Muscatine Thursday afternoon. The bank plaza is being decorated for the annual Muscatine Holiday Stroll which will be held over three days this year. The event will be held Dec. 3 through 5 and will kick off in the bank plaza with a Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This is the 36th year for the event. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News