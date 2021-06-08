A call to enhance water and Internet services in Louisa County

WAPELLO - Momentum is continuing to build for enhancing rural and community water systems and internet service in Louisa County, county supervisor Brad Quigley indicated to the rest of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

During the supervisors’ individual reports on meetings they had attended the previous week, Quigley said he and other area economic development officials had met with representatives of Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) and Louisa Communications to discuss expanding or enhancing their services in Louisa County.

Two years ago, Quigley had raised the idea of reviving earlier efforts to extend rural water into Louisa County. Those earlier efforts had taken place about 15 years ago, but the discussions were dropped after a preliminary survey was taken and too few rural residents registered to move any expansion forward.

In 2019, when he began discussing a revival of that earlier effort, Quigley had said he felt the latest drive would succeed because area water system operators seemed more anxious to participate.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Quigley gave a short report on the meetings he and Louisa Development Group (LDG) Executive Director Cole Smith and Louisa County Extension Director Kathy Vance recently held with MPW and other officials.