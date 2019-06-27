MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is looking to recruit and retain disciplined, qualified and dedicated officers. For the first time, the department offered an in-depth experience to youth interested in a career in law enforcement to see what goes into day-to-day operations as inspiration to join the force.
"It's a career of calling, not a career of want," said Lt. Jeff Jirak who volunteered to organize the program. "This career isn't for everybody."
The three-day Junior Police Academy was a collaboration among the department, Muscatine Community College and Muscatine High School hosted at the college. The free course was open to 14- to 18-year-old applicants and focused on topics such as patrol operations, crime scene investigations, evidence collection, traffic enforcement and K-9 operations.
Youth were selected based on grades, attendance and participation in school and any prior criminal background. Jirak said there was enthusiasm for the program and 10 students were enrolled. At the end of training, two $500 scholarships were awarded based on academy performance.
"They're here because they're good candidates," he said of the diverse group of young men and women he said represent the make-up of the community.
Lt. Jeff Jirak said the program will enhance the community's visibility of the police department and serve as a recruitment tool, and hopes it will continue to be offered in future years. Jirak has been with the department for almost 27 years and in that time recruitment for officers has decreased. Though it's not an issue specific to Muscatine, it is one the department has taken seriously since the Police Explorer program, which ran for 5-6 years, ended.
"If we can recruit local, educated, committed people," he said, "they're likely to stay locally."
Carlos Lopez has wanted to serve in law enforcement since grade school. The 18-year old Muscatine native said he has a relative who was a Drug Enforcement Agent in Texas and that inspired him.
"I was lucky enough to get it," he said of being accepted to the program just at the cut-off age.
Lopez said he plans to study criminal justice for two years at MCC before he transfers to the University of Iowa to complete another two years. He wants to work for the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department and said being from Muscatine will help him in that career. In high school, Lopez was involved in robotics club and earned a GPA of around 3.8 at the end of his four years. Lopez did a ride along with an Muscatine officer last year and said he appreciated the inside experience and was surprised when a person taken into custody was compliant. When Jirak called to ask if he still wanted to participate in the summer program he said he gave a resounding yes and recommended the program.
"If you're thinking about law enforcement, definitely try it out," he said.
He also thought the academy showed officers in a real way.
"Usually cops aren't really portrayed as well on TV," he said and what is revealed on screen doesn't give background into the process officers must go through.
"It doesn't show the whole story," he said.
He agreed the program sheds a different light on the every day life of a police officer. Jirak said though the program is new to Muscatine, it isn't a new concept and he researched other programs offered around the country.
Youth also learned about the police officer hiring process including oral interviews, written test, polygraph and physical test. He emphasized leadership skills, enthusiasm, attendance, commitment and discipline as valuable skills, not just for officers, but for adult life. Showing participants some of the more challenging parts of the job, he said, may save the department on hiring costs in the long run if they can identify committed candidates early. He said the department spends around $7,000-$10,000 on a new officer from the academy to uniform and wages.
On the last day of the course, youth learned about SWAT and MSORT special teams, and completed a physical training test. Participants also had a graduation where they received a certificate and a challenge coin.
"What we're really stressing is being a good citizen, not doing anything illegal with gangs or drugs," Jirak said. He knew not everyone will become a police officer, but "take what you learned here and apply it to your regular adult life, your regular juvenile life. Just be a good citizen."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.