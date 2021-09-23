A champion taco: QuickE's takes the belt in the first Muscatine Food Truck Fight

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The taquerías near his grandmother’s home had a “lively” feel to them, and this mixed with good times and good food stuck with him.

“You would go to this place in the street after the sun went down, and a lot of people would show up,” Espinoza said. “A taquero (person who makes tacos) to me was similar to a good bartender. He would feed you really good food, and at the same time you could talk to him about life and get advice or joke around or whatever.”

Once QuickE’s started to come together, he wanted to bring those same elements and feelings to Muscatine County. Espinoza said his tacos are inspired by different cultures — the Mexican food he ate at home, and the American food he ate at the school cafeteria or at his friends’ houses.

This mix of cultures inspired him to include ingredients such as corned beef in some of his tacos. His tacos are also known for their fresh, homemade and hand-marinated ingredients. Espinoza wanted to avoid ‘heating and serving’ his food, and instead wanted to make as much as he could from scratch. This extra work is worth it when he sees it making a difference, he said.