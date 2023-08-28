Three Muscatine teachers have the opportunity to not only see the world but bring these experiences back to their classrooms.

On Monday, August 28, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security’s Global Education program announced its 2024 Catherine Miller Explorer Award recipients. This year's winners are McKinley kindergarten teacher Callie Pangburn, Grant third grade teacher Lyndsay Welsch and Marsha McGill, a districtwide mentoring and induction coach.

All three expressed gratitude and excitement for this award, each thanking the Stanley Center for the opportunity.

Pangburn said that some of the countries she is considering include Indonesia, Costa Rica and Sub-Saharan Africa. Overall though, she emphasized that she is willing to go anywhere and would be happy with any sort of trip.

“One of the questions that (Stanley Center) asks is ‘where do you want to go and what culture do you want to experience’, and I said to them that I’ll go anywhere,” Pangburn said. “I’m really excited to go someplace that I’ve never been, because the world is so much bigger than just Muscatine, Iowa.”

Pangburn added, “As a teacher, you work with so many different groups of people and you have to learn to interact with anybody and everybody. So I’m really excited to meet new people, appreciate a new culture and expand my inner-personal skills as I experience something outside of my comfort zone.”

McGill said she is also fairly open to going anywhere in the world, though she mentioned potentially going to Egypt in her application. Additionally, McGill shared, she has put her name in the drawing for an Explorer Award every year since the award was first offered in 2005, making this win all the more exciting and special for her.

“Year after year, I saw lots of my friends get to go to amazing places… so this year my name was finally drawn, and I’m really excited to get to go somewhere really fun,” McGill told the students at Grant Elementary during the award ceremony.

“I would like to be able to bring back (information on) different ways that people live and how we’re all special and we all do different things and should appreciate different things about other cultures," she said.

Welsch hopes to possibly visit Japan for her summer 2024 trip.

“I just feel like (Japan) is a culture that I’ve always been interested in learning about, and it’s a place that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to go to, but now I might have that opportunity," she said.

As always, the Explorer Awards are meant to both honor the memory of Catherine Miller as well as provide local teachers the opportunity to learn about the world, interact with different cultures, advance their own global perspectives and gain a better understanding on how to better support the students from diverse backgrounds within their classroom. As of this year, 41 teachers have gotten the opportunity to travel through receiving an Explorer Award.

“We recognize the important role educators play in cultivating young people’s curiosity for the world and respect of diversity,” Kristen Regennitter, Program Officer for Global Education said in a public statement prior to presenting this year’s awards. “In Ms. Miller’s memory, the purpose of this award is to provide teachers with an education abroad experience that will nurture global competencies, awareness, and understanding that will translate to inspiring a global mindset in their students, colleagues and community.”

To learn more about the Catherine Miller Explorer Award or about the other programs from the Stanley Center, residents can visit stanleycenter.org/iowa-community. Residents can also contact either Regennitter or Mark Seaman directly at the Stanley Center.

