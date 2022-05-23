A dachshund puppy is getting physical therapy so it can walk again. Muscatine's It Takes a Village Animal Rescue asks for the public's help to defray the costs.

MUSCATINE — Puppies born with deformities often have to go through weeks, or months, of physical therapy in order to thrive and be happy. One Muscatine pup has the best support system he could ask for.

Earlier this week, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources introduced Rusty, a 4-month-old dachshund puppy, on its Facebook page. Rescued from Oklahoma, Rusty had a congenital deformity in his rear legs.

“When they sent us pictures of this little guy and asked for our help, we immediately put it to a board vote, which was unanimously in support of taking his case,” ITAV President Meagan Koehler said. “We were able to get Rusty a flight through an organization called Pilots and Paws.”

Koehler said Rusty's pilot connected with the pup, who reciprocated with cuddles and kisses.

“He is such an affectionate little guy, and he has no idea his legs don’t work. He’s just a happy puppy," she said.

Rusty did not need surgery to correct his legs, they determined, but would require intense physical therapy. ITAV and the Rehab Department at Iowa State University Veterinary Clinic have started Rusty on his therapeutic journey. He's living with foster parents, Sandy Pickup and Jodeane Cancilla.

“The function in his hind legs may never be completely ‘normal’, but our intent is to get him as close as we can with medical intervention,” Koehler said. “After just one week, the staff at ISU are already seeing a noticeable improvement in his gait and muscle tone. Once that is achieved, he will be medically cleared for adoption.”

This was not the first time that ITAV has had such a case, Koehler said. Typically, the organization sees at least one or two extreme medical cases at a time, although these don’t always require professional physical therapy.

“We feel it’s important to take on these cases because these dogs would otherwise be put down,” Koehler explained. “We are speaking of dogs who are otherwise healthy, happy, loving dogs that will make excellent companions. We would not dream of euthanizing a human for a broken leg, it happens every day to injured dogs in shelters. … So we write grant requests, make donation pleas or do whatever else is necessary to be able to help these sweet fur babies.”

The cost of his evaluation and 3-5 weeks of inpatient therapy is expected to be $2,100-$3,300. ITAV is asking for donations to offset the costs.

About $350 has been donated so far.

“Any and all help fundraising is appreciated, whether that be a donation, creating a Facebook fundraiser for the rescue on your own page or asking your employer if they do a donation matching program and getting your coworkers involved as well,” she said.

Donations can be made through Facebook, Paypal, Venmo (@Ittakesavillageanimalrescue) or through checks by the mail, which can be sent to ITAV, P.O. Box 634, Muscatine.

