MUSCATINE — It’s been a decade since Muscatine’s Grain Processing Corp. locked out nearly 360 employees, 300 of them union members, followed by years of negotiations that ultimately came to an impasse. It was a time many remember, and some would rather move on from.
“It’s been 10 years,” former President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 86D Tony Newton said. “I don’t need to stir it back up again.”
In late August 2008, Muscatine’s second-largest employer had a fence installed to keep out members of the union because an agreement on a contract, with requests from the union that included higher pay for new workers and better retirement benefits, hadn’t been reached.
“As one of the largest employers in Muscatine County, GPC is committed to help families in this community prosper,” GPC Corporate Spokesperson Carol Reynolds said in a statement. “Every single day, GPC contributes more than a million dollars of economic impact to the local and state economy by supporting local businesses, local contractors, and Iowa farmers.”
Newton explained that representatives from the union and GPC went into negotiations where the company gave what was “their last, best and final offer — the membership voted it down.” Years of negotiations went on with the union voting against the company's proposals.
“Any proposal that the company sent us, the membership voted down because it was basically stripping away all our rights,” he said and job security was also left out of any proposed deal.
During the lock-out, the union paid members through strike funds $100 per week to picket outside the union office which was located at 1401 Oregon St.
"We had voted down, basically had rejected one proposal in the 25 years that I’d worked there and we’d always been able to come to a come to a second vote and that usually passed. This time it just didn’t happen that way," Newton said.
Also in 2008 was the Great Recession financial crisis that left many people nationwide struggling to make ends meet.
Newton said following the lock-out and failed negotiations, quite a few union members found jobs, but quite a few struggled to find a job with comparable pay to GPC.
"I oftentimes will tell folks that they get the union that they deserve," Iowa Federation of Labor, ALF-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Charlie Wishman said.
He went on to say that unions want its company to be successful because then it is successful.
"Is there always going to be that tension? Of course, but it doesn't have to be that way," he said.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 153,000 people were dues-paying members of unions or associations similar to unions in 2008 in Iowa. That number dropped to 104,000 in 2017.
Wishman said there are several reasons why union membership may not be as strong as it was in the past, including manufacturing jobs going overseas, anti-union politicians, public policy and a general sense of a lot of employers taking a hard line toward unions.
But he thinks that workers, especially young people, have a more favorable attitude toward unions in recent years because they "play a role in keeping the scales from going too far," by keeping an eye on worker pay, benefits, workplace safety and hours.
"I think for the most part, things have stabilized for the moment," he said regarding union membership. "We have yet to see some of the very bad anti-union legislation signed in the legislature."
Newton, now retired, lives in West Liberty and said he is getting a pension that the union had negotiated with GPC years prior to the lock-out. And with a business to run, he isn’t spending his time dwelling on the past.
“I’m looking ahead to move forward in life.”
