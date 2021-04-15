'A drummer and a brother': Lefty and the Spinners remember Paul Elshoff

MUSCATINE — In 2019, the members of Lefty and the Spinners played together for the first time in 26 years, reuniting at the corner of 2nd and Sycamore streets to play for the second annual Rockin’ on Sycamore Festival, an event that raised money for that year’s Shop with a Cop.
Since then, the original 1970s lineup of the band has continued practicing with each other and playing at shows, much to the delight of residents and rock and roll fans alike.
Mike Seright, Scott “Lefty” Hendriks and Wayne Stuart all agreed that this reunion was only possible because of their late drummer, Paul Elshoff.
“Paul got in touch with the three of us to play again, and even though it was over two years ago when he did this and we were just going to do the one job, it turned into us staying together and playing, which is something very important to me,” Seright said.
“We were reminded that we really loved this,” Hendriks added. “Just getting together for practice, screwing around with each other, and it was just so much fun. It gave you something to look forward to each week, and Paul was the catalyst for getting us started again.”
Elshoff passed away Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, surrounded by members of his family. He became the second member of Lefty and the Spinners to pass away, following keyboardist Bob Eichelberger, who died in January 2011.
During his time in the hospital, Elshoff had told the other members of the band to keep practicing, and had given his blessing to invite drummer Beth Hecht Van Zandt, who had originally filled in for Elshoff in the 1990s and 2000s, to fill in for him once again.
As far as the band is concerned, while there is no one better than Van Zandt to keep the legacy going in his honor, Elshoff isn’t going to be replaced in their hearts anytime soon.
“What Paul has done has left this very big void,” Stuart said. “Paul was the heart of the band.”
With concerts scheduled for June 2021, Lefty and the Spinners will play on with the hopes that both Elshoff and Eichelberger are looking down on them.
Although the band will continue without them, what Elshoff brought the group will never be forgotten – from how he and Eichelberger would get the crowds going at a concert, to the banter they would start during practice.
“Just back and forth with puns and plays on words and different running jokes that we’ve done over the years… A lot of that came from Paul,” Hendriks said.
“We never took ourselves very seriously,” Seright said. “It was all about having fun and being with each other. We’ve had comments from people saying ‘Man, you guys look like you’re really having fun up there,’ and that goes back to who we’re doing it with. If you look back on the history of this band and the longevity, it speaks to the fact that we just enjoy each other’s company.”
Looking back over the years of playing of local events and radio stations, one of their biggest milestones – as well as one of Paul’s favorite memories – was when the band opened for the Beach Boys at Davenport's John O’Donnell Stadium in 1984.
“It was just such a kick for (Elshoff) to be able to do that concert and be the opening act,” Seright said.
Beyond the performances, Stuart recalled how Elshoff would help keep the mood light during practice, as well as whenever they’d go out to eat after a concert, and how well Elshoff would play off the other members of the band.
Elshoff’s social nature also helped the band get many different opportunities to perform, both during the '70s and '80s as well as after their reunion.
“Paul was a talker, and he liked to talk to people. He was a great announcer and a great promoter,” Stuart said. “Very rarely did I ever see him down. He was always gung-ho and ready to play.”
Besides just being a core part of the band, he and the other members all agreed that Elshoff was also an integral part of it and their eventual reunion, and if it weren’t for his efforts, they likely wouldn’t still be playing together each week.
“He was just instrumental, and it would not in any way, shape or form have been the same without him,” Seright said. “He’s going to be terribly missed.”