'A drummer and a brother': Lefty and the Spinners remember Paul Elshoff

During his time in the hospital, Elshoff had told the other members of the band to keep practicing, and had given his blessing to invite drummer Beth Hecht Van Zandt, who had originally filled in for Elshoff in the 1990s and 2000s, to fill in for him once again.

As far as the band is concerned, while there is no one better than Van Zandt to keep the legacy going in his honor, Elshoff isn’t going to be replaced in their hearts anytime soon.

“What Paul has done has left this very big void,” Stuart said. “Paul was the heart of the band.”

With concerts scheduled for June 2021, Lefty and the Spinners will play on with the hopes that both Elshoff and Eichelberger are looking down on them.

Although the band will continue without them, what Elshoff brought the group will never be forgotten – from how he and Eichelberger would get the crowds going at a concert, to the banter they would start during practice.

“Just back and forth with puns and plays on words and different running jokes that we’ve done over the years… A lot of that came from Paul,” Hendriks said.