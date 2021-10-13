'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given

“He’s a danger to society,” Tiffany Stevens said of Serrano. “Now he can’t hurt anybody else.”

Under Iowa law, a charge of first-degree murder also includes charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter. The jury decides based on the evidence which charge the defendant will be sentenced for.

While the Stevens family had hoped for a conviction for first-degree murder, they said they are satisfied with the verdict.

“Before the trial started we suspected this is what he would get — second-degree,” Andy Stevens said. “Once the trial was over, after closing arguments, we felt there was a strong chance for first-degree. We were surprised a little bit, but overall this is what we expected.”

As closing arguments of the trial were given, the courtroom visitor seats were filled past capacity with friends and family of Stevens, as well as several members of Serrano’s family. The Stevens family is very thankful to all the people who have shown support during the last year. Tiffany Stevens said that community support has been vital for the family and she thanked everyone who had gone to the trial, missed work, used vacation time, and rented hotel rooms to stand by the family. She commented that the support of loved ones has been vital since July 19, 2020.

