'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given

DUBUQUE — “We feel our son sacrificed his life so (Milton Serrano) didn’t hurt more people,” Andy Stevens, Chantz Stevens father, said after the end of the trial of the man who was found guilty of murdering her son.
For the week of the trial of Milton Serrano, 22, of Muscatine, Chantz Stevens’ parents Andy and Tiffany and sister Ryleigh had sat in the front row and watched as evidence showing what had happened in the early hours of July 19, 2020 — the final hours of their son’s life.
“We know our son was amazing and loved everybody and everybody loved him, and he won’t be forgotten,” Tiffany Stevens said.
Stevens, of Wilton, was pronounced dead after being stabbed twice during a party in rural Cedar County. Serrano was arrested later that day and charged with first-degree murder. During the trial the prosecution called 25 witnesses, 17 of whom were partygoers who witnessed the stabbing. The defense rested after Serrano had declined to take the stand in his defense.
On Tuesday it took a Dubuque County jury just over two hours to find Serrano guilty of second-degree murder in Stevens’ death. While Serrano is spared a mandatory life sentence had he been found guilty of first degree murder, he still faces up to 50 years in prison. He will be sentenced Oct. 29 in the Cedar County Courthouse. The trial was moved to Dubuque County because of the pretrial publicity surrounding the incident.
“He’s a danger to society,” Tiffany Stevens said of Serrano. “Now he can’t hurt anybody else.”
Under Iowa law, a charge of first-degree murder also includes charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter. The jury decides based on the evidence which charge the defendant will be sentenced for.
While the Stevens family had hoped for a conviction for first-degree murder, they said they are satisfied with the verdict.
“Before the trial started we suspected this is what he would get — second-degree,” Andy Stevens said. “Once the trial was over, after closing arguments, we felt there was a strong chance for first-degree. We were surprised a little bit, but overall this is what we expected.”
As closing arguments of the trial were given, the courtroom visitor seats were filled past capacity with friends and family of Stevens, as well as several members of Serrano’s family. The Stevens family is very thankful to all the people who have shown support during the last year. Tiffany Stevens said that community support has been vital for the family and she thanked everyone who had gone to the trial, missed work, used vacation time, and rented hotel rooms to stand by the family. She commented that the support of loved ones has been vital since July 19, 2020.
“We have a big family and everyone misses him,” Andy Stevens said, commenting the family is taking life one day at a time since Chantz’s death and the trial was the next hurdle. “I think it is helpful for everyone to have this behind us. It’s not just us. It has affected a lot of people in a lot of ways.”
Both Andy and Tiffany said the last 15 months have been rough on the family and friends. “Our world stopped,” Tiffany Stevens said of Chantz’s death.
In the early morning on July 19, 2020, Andy Stevens remembers Tiffany Stevens waking him after receiving a call saying Chantz had been stabbed. Tiffany Stevens had been awake and in the shower with a headache. Following the signal from Chantz’s phone, the couple left their Wilton home to travel to the farmstead outside of Clarence.
Arriving at the scene, the couple saw the ambulance. Officers told them Chantz had been stabbed. While it would be a little while before the officers told the Stevens’ that Chantz had not survived, they expected the worst when they looked in the window of the ambulance and saw paramedics were not attempting lifesaving work.
Andy Stevens also said the medevac helicopter landed but responders didn’t seem to be a hurry to get Chantz onto the helicopter and get airborne.
“I think we knew before they told us what the news was going to be,” Andy Stevens said.
As the family moves forward, Andy and Tiffany Stevens are focusing their attention on their daughter Ryleigh. Andy Stevens said that the loss of a child changes people and the full impact still has to be determined. He explained both of their children were part of their future plans.
“Chantz couldn’t wait to live the rest of his life and we couldn’t wait to live it with him,” Andy Stevens said. “What’s next for us? We really don’t know. We are going to do the same with our daughter. A big part of our future — the three of us — was taken away needlessly. For what?”
During the week of the trial, the family had learned more about the events that unfolded the night Chantz was stabbed. They learned Chantz had never met Serrano, nor had most of his friends at the party.
Andy Stevens commented that most of Chantz’s friends had never met anyone like Serrano in that he the kind of person who just took what he wanted and didn't care how he got it. Andy Stevens remembered thinking on July 19, 2020, that Chantz had been stabbed by a younger kid in a rash decision or accident. He said the events that actually happened had never entered his mind.
Tiffany Stevens said Serrano would not “take up space in our heads.” Andy Stevens said the family gives its attention to remembering Chantz and doesn’t even think about Serrano. Tiffany explained that it is important to stay positive for their daughter Ryleigh and continue to “adjust to our lives as a family of three, not four.”