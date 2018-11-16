MUSCATINE — Paint, glass, wood and yarn are put away for the 2nd annual Heartfelt and Handmade Ornament Competition by the Muscatine Art Center. Now it's time to see what local artists created.
"I think it's a fun way to gear-up for the holiday season," said Melanie Alexander, art center director, of the competition.
All 85 ornament entries that make up the exhibition will be on display from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday during the opening reception at the art center, 1314 Mulberry Ave. Judges will decide 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.They receive cash prizes based on creativity, craftsmanship and difficulty of the project.
Alexander said 45 people from Muscatine County, submitted ornaments to the competition that closed Nov. 10. Various materials and techniques were used to create the ornaments including folded paper, painting, knitting, crochet and woodworking.
Since July, artists of all ages and abilities prepared and submitted ornaments to the competition with a 5-year old as the youngest crafter. Alexander said it was "great to see the imagination of local people" and some of the ornaments may bring memories back to visitors of creating art as children.
Proceeds from the sales of the ornaments will benefit the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center. The Friends received a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Alexander said, that will match the first $750 in ornament sales.
The event will feature live music from Ladies of Note, Heartland Harmony and Charles Potter on the historic pipe organ. Appetizers, desserts, hot cider and wine will be served. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Children's tickets are $5.
The Pop-Up Shop will also be open Sunday for the first time and stay open until Dec. 30. Work from a number of artists and crafters will be for sale including from regional artists Ann Moody, Nancy Purington and Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti. A portion of the proceeds will also go to The Friends to benefit educational programs at the art center.
“The introduction of the Pop-Up Shop is another expansion of the event,” Alexander said in a news release. “It was and is such fun to open a box of ornaments created by the many talented people in our community. During the competition’s first year, we were all impressed by the local creativity and craftsmanship. We hope the Pop-Up Shop is full of just as many wonderful surprises.”
