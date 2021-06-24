A Guy and a Grill reopens with expanded offerings

MUSCATINE — With the COVID-19 pandemic stopping most of his catering business, A Guy and a Grill owner John Morford decided it was time for the restaurant at 1033 Hershey Ave. to come into its own.
On Thursday, June 17, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly remodeled dining room and the expanded menu. Gone was any trace the building the restaurant occupied was “the old Maid Rite” building. It is now totally A Guy and A Grill.
During the Iowa shutdown, Morford had often posted signs on the outside of the building encouraging people to hang tough because the area was going to get through the problems. Now, in 2021, the restaurant is an example of Muscatine bouncing back from the shutdown.
Prior to the pandemic, Morford said the majority of the business was catering and the restaurant was secondary. He remembers March 12, 13, and 14, 2020, when he started receiving phone calls cancelling catering jobs. On March 15, 2020, Illinois was shut down due to COVID-19
“I saw the writing on the wall,” Morford said. “I had no catering business and things were closing. I figured Iowa would follow suit. On March 16, I went ahead and closed the business and laid everyone off.”
It was during the time the business was shut down that Morford decided it was time to expand the restaurant as he waited for the catering business to grow again. The restaurant reopened in October 2020 with a new business model.
Previously, the restaurant was opened four days per week and now it is open Monday through Friday. Hours have expanded to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The buffet lunches have changed to smoked ribs, brisket, breaded tenderloins, burgers and catfish with plenty of sides to choose from. Additionally, the restaurant has added online ordering and even offers a phone app to order. Two drive-thru lanes are available to pick up food.
“Everything is either grilled or made in our kitchen,” Morford said.
A Guy and a Grill catering is still available, offering a fleet of six trucks to provide food and service to Muscatine, Davenport, Moline and surrounding areas. To contact A Guy and a Grill, call 563-260-0229 or go online to http://aguyandagrill.com.
Morford explained he had begun working in 1995 providing catering services for other businesses. He opened A Guy and a Grill catering in November 2004. The business has been voted Muscatine’s Best Caterer.