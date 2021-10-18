'A historical story of friendship': Muscatine High School Drama to perform 'The Book of Will'

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine High School Drama Department will produce a historical play about the Bard himself for this year’s fall play. On Nov. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., MHS will produce “The Book of Will."

Based on real-life events, “The Book of Will” is set three years after William Shakespeare’s death. Worried that their friend’s stories will fade into history, the members of The King’s Men Acting Troupe hunt down the bits and pieces of every play and put them together in a published book to preserve Shakespeare’s work for history.

Rene Mauck, the MHS Drama Department’s Director, said the history is part of the reason why this play was chosen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought it would give my students a different kind of a challenge. It’s a historically-based show, and we haven’t done a lot of those,” Mauck said. “It also allows the students to do a bit of Shakespeare through the snippets and lines that are included throughout the show, since the story is based on how they put William Shakespeare’s plays together when they first published it back in 1623.”