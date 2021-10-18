'A historical story of friendship': Muscatine High School Drama to perform 'The Book of Will'

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine High School Drama Department will produce a historical play about the Bard himself for this year’s fall play. On Nov. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., MHS will produce “The Book of Will."
Based on real-life events, “The Book of Will” is set three years after William Shakespeare’s death. Worried that their friend’s stories will fade into history, the members of The King’s Men Acting Troupe hunt down the bits and pieces of every play and put them together in a published book to preserve Shakespeare’s work for history.
Rene Mauck, the MHS Drama Department’s Director, said the history is part of the reason why this play was chosen.
“I thought it would give my students a different kind of a challenge. It’s a historically-based show, and we haven’t done a lot of those,” Mauck said. “It also allows the students to do a bit of Shakespeare through the snippets and lines that are included throughout the show, since the story is based on how they put William Shakespeare’s plays together when they first published it back in 1623.”
Mauck said she considered a play like this to be simpler for her students than trying to tackle a Shakespeare play while still giving them a chance to work with more formal and classical language in a show. Additionally, the era that the play takes place in leads to a variety of different costumes, dialogue and characters for the cast of 20 students to experience and experiment with as well.
“It’s been good for them, and I think they’ve enjoyed it and they’ve learned a lot,” she continued. “I also like that the play’s written to be accessible to an audience. It’s not overly heavy or overly intellectualized. It’s got funny stuff in it and it’s got a lot of heart and feeling. For the audience, the story feels a little more modernized, and it’s a real story about relationships and friendship.”
Tickets for “The Book of Will” are available to purchase online for $6, or can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.