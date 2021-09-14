'A kick in the gut': Muscatine honors 19th anniversary of fallen firefighter

MUSCATINE – When asking people to observe a moment of silence for Muscatine Firefighter Michael Kruse, assistant chief Mike Hartman asks all observers to do a bit more.
Remembering what a stickler for safety Kruse was, Hartman asks that people don’t just observe a moment of silence and go about the rest of the day. He asks that people put a bit of thought into what they can do to be just a little safer. He said whether it is checking the smoke detectors or wearing a seat belt, the little things add up.
“Mike was an amazing individual,” Hartman said. “He was somebody who cared deeply for pretty much anybody else.”
Just a few short days after remembering the 343 emergency personnel who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the department took the time to remember Kruse, a 27-year veteran who was killed responding to a house fire exactly one year and three days after 9/11. The firefighters lined up for a moment of silence and laid a wreath on this Firefighters Memorial.
Hartman commented that Kruse was the only firefighter the Muscatine department had lost. He had been a mentor to many on the department and shared his experience and knowledge. Hartman remembers Kruse was big on safety and was concerned about the people around him.
On Sept. 14, 2002, the department was dispatched to a house fire at the corner of Sixth and Orange. Hartman said the house was occupied but the occupant hadn’t been home at the time of the blaze. The firefighters found the fire in the upstairs of the house. As the fire was being fought, Kruse was assigned to the aerial ladder and was assisting ventilation of the building, which is done by cutting a hole in the roof. As the hole was being cut, the roof under Kruse partially collapsed and he fell into the room that was on fire. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
After the incident, the city ordered the building be demolished. A vacant lot is currently where the house once stood.
Hartman said the brotherhood of fire service hits home when a brother firefighter dies in the line of duty. On Sept. 11 he felt a great sadness for the firefighters who were killed in the attacks despite not knowing any of them personally. He said these kind of incidents are a “huge kick in the gut” for the entire fire service.
“We are a brotherhood,” he said. ‘It is a unique profession, and we draw similar types of people, and we’re all kind of in it together and we have shared experiences.”
When talking about someone he knew and worked with frequently, he said the pain was worse.
“It’s been 19 years and there are plenty of people in the department who can remember it like it was yesterday and remember those feelings of despair and sadness and, like I said, a kick in the gut,” Hartman said.