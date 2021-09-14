'A kick in the gut': Muscatine honors 19th anniversary of fallen firefighter

MUSCATINE – When asking people to observe a moment of silence for Muscatine Firefighter Michael Kruse, assistant chief Mike Hartman asks all observers to do a bit more.

Remembering what a stickler for safety Kruse was, Hartman asks that people don’t just observe a moment of silence and go about the rest of the day. He asks that people put a bit of thought into what they can do to be just a little safer. He said whether it is checking the smoke detectors or wearing a seat belt, the little things add up.

“Mike was an amazing individual,” Hartman said. “He was somebody who cared deeply for pretty much anybody else.”

Just a few short days after remembering the 343 emergency personnel who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the department took the time to remember Kruse, a 27-year veteran who was killed responding to a house fire exactly one year and three days after 9/11. The firefighters lined up for a moment of silence and laid a wreath on this Firefighters Memorial.

Hartman commented that Kruse was the only firefighter the Muscatine department had lost. He had been a mentor to many on the department and shared his experience and knowledge. Hartman remembers Kruse was big on safety and was concerned about the people around him.

