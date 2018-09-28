MUSCATINE — To say Sam Koester is “busy” would be an understatement.
The Muscatine musician is on the cusp of presenting another all-day River City Throwdown concert today at Pearl City Station, but in addition to playing drums in two bands and working 12-hour shifts, he and his girlfriend recently welcomed the birth of their daughter two months early.
"So, I've been kind of running around burning the candle at both ends," he said.
The annual event has been in October in past years, Koester said, aligning with Domestic Violence Awareness month, the benefit's cause. Since his daughter was originally due to arrive around then, he thought selecting the only open date would clear up his schedule, but she born was at the beginning of the month.
"I have a lot going on," he said laughing.
His daughter is doing well and the concert is set to go off without a hitch.
From noon to around midnight, 20 bands will play — including both of Koester's bands, StillStanding and Heavy Weight — music in a range of genres on two stages donated by Muscatine Community College. The all-ages event is a personal project Koester began 4 years ago to benefit the Muscatine Domestic Violence Shelter of MCSA.
“We are so grateful and appreciative,” said Judy Yates, shelter coordinator. The shelter does not receive funding from state or federal sources so it depends on fundraising events like the show and New Beginnings in addition to funding from United Way to keep its doors open.
He said starting the benefit was a “yin-yang situation,” because his former stepfather was the cause of domestic violence in his home growing up, but also the man who got him involved in music. The event is special to Koester because of the cause and to keep it special he raises money for the shelter, draws attention to its funding struggles and keeps the same venue, Pearl City Station, year after year.
"If I did a show here for anything else, I just think it would kind of be oversaturated. I think it would just lose just what this whole entire thing has become," he said.
Koester anticipates 300 people, with headliner William Elliott Whitmore, being a big draw. The Americana musician from Lee County has been getting some national recognition recently after being featured on "Last Call with Carson Daly." Many of the other artists represent metal, punk and rock and Koester hopes attendees hear the music beyond the sheer volume. He wants people in the community to get past the screaming and listen to the words of the songs in hopes to dispel the myth that that music isn't socially conscious. “There are words behind that. There's passion behind it. We’re doing this because we care.”
Koester said he was "shocked" by how many people he knew in bands that have played the event have been affected by domestic violence, some even writing songs about it. And after hearing from so many people, he said couldn't stop having the show benefit the shelter.
Admission is $10 and Koester said in its first year, the show raised the greatest amount of $1,400 and last year raised $1,100 for the shelter. The event will also have food and t-shirts for salle, and a raffle for four sets of Primus tickets for the Oct. 3 show at the Adler Theatre. Koester said he's see people pay their admission and cover the cost of the next person's ticket.
"I've never seen anyone take a free spot to get in. So, it's really cool to see people to have a free chance on anything and then not take and that's all because of the cause," he said. It's made me keep doing it every year and doing it for the shelter so that matters to me."
In this way, Yates said the shelter is “community-owned.”
“Muscatine has said ‘we’re not going to let this go,’” she said.
Since clients usually arrive at the shelter with "only the clothes on their backs," Yates said, the shelter provides for any and all needs they have when they stay – food, clothing, personal hygiene items and more. Funding for the shelter also covers staff salaries. Yates said it’s important that the shelter is staffed all day, every day so that women and children feel safe staying there. Yates said the 24-hour crisis line is 563-263-8080 and for more information about donating to the shelter visit msca.org or contact her directly at 563-288-0220.
After midnight, Koester said he told his girlfriend, the show is one less thing he has to worry about.
"But then as soon as the show's over, I start working on next year's," he said.
For its fifth year, Koester has plans to work with local businesses to make the throwdown even bigger, and Sunday, despite all of the challenges involved in arranging the event, he'll start planning for it.
"There’s no finish line to me for this," he said, "and there's going to be no point where I feel like, 'OK, I've done enough.'"
