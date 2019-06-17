MUSCATINE — Installing cabins at Muscatine County's Deep Lakes Park may be put on hold due to flooding. The area south of Muscatine between Pettibone Avenue and Stewart Road has more than 400 acres of park with 20 different water bodies. This season, it looks more like one big lake.
"We new it would be high," Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss said. "We had no indication it would get this high."
After near record Mississippi Rivers crests this season, many areas in Muscatine and Louisa counties have seen extended flooding. The ongoing trouble at Deep Lakes Park is due to the high water table, Weiss said, and the water will need to recede 4-5 feet before any work for the cabins can be done.
The four prefab cabins to be placed near Lake Ivy are set to be constructed before the end of June and were planned to be placed in the park in July. With high water blocking roads to the site and creating other issues in the park, Weiss said it's a waiting game and the effort has been a learning experience.
"It's not something most parks have to deal with," he said. Much of the state's lake surface is man-made and controlled. Last year, Weiss said, the challenge was too low water levels. The department has been learning how to deal with fluctuations in the area, he said.
Until the water goes down, Weiss said the department will look into whether increasing the elevation of the cabins is worth it and other minor changes to the plans. The cabins are to be placed on concrete foundations, which can't be dug until the water drops significantly and the ground, which is sandy, is able to dry out. Raising the elevation of the cabins would not be cost-effective and would make it more difficult for the county to make the buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so Weiss said it's unlikely the buildings will be raised any more.
"I don't see how we could justify raising everything up when this will happen again," he said.
The project was designed for the area and for high water, Weiss said, and if the cabins had already been placed the water would be about two feet from the floor but the cabins would be dry.
"If we have an event like this, we'll just have to shut (the cabins) down," he said.
Canoe and sayak rental at the park had also been postponed until this coming weekend to see if the water goes down. Rentals are tentatively scheduled for the second and fourth weekends of the month from noon until 4 p.m. at the Lake Chester Boat Ramp, according to county conservation.
Too much water isn't all bad for the park.
Lake Chester will be a good spot for catching bass, blue gill and crappie next year, said Ray Gillespie, who helps manage the grounds. The fish are stocked in the lake and the increase in water has given them more habitat to grow.
"That's about the only good thing to come from this," he said of the flooding. Gillespie was walking the area Monday morning and said people aren't coming out to the park as frequently as they have in past years because of the high water. The campground at Saulsbury Park is also closed until further notice, county conservation reported.
Park projects still continue in areas where water isn't a problem.Weiss said one project in particular has generated a lot of questions: A new playground in Discovery Park is nearly finished off of the park entrance on Harmony Lane. The equipment and concrete foundation are in place near The Old Barn and Weiss hopes to have the rubber padding installed Tuesday. Work will also be done on the sidewalk to make access ADA-compliant, he said, and the area should be open to the public before the Fourth of July holiday. Two new bathrooms have also been installed in Discovery Park and Deep Lakes park with another planned for Discovery Park near the new playground by the end of August. Illowa Investment is contracted to resurface all roads in Discovery Park and pave a new road to connect the new section to the rest of the park. Once connector road is in, Weiss said visitors will be able to drive from the Environmental Learning Center to the new playground by this fall.
He said the department was trying to wrap up some projects before mid-September when Muscatine and Louisa counties host the state's county conservation system fall conference. This is the first time the counties are hosting and Weiss is hoping for 300-plus registrants to "explore what we have in this part of the state." Part of the conference includes a Mississippi River tour from Moline to Muscatine.
Weiss said he would like to be able to work on the cabins before the conference, but it's "just not going to happen."
"We'll just be patient," he said.
