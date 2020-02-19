A local family's storage unit was broken into, resulting in Christmas presents and more being stolen

When they arrived at Behind Burger King storage, the lock on their unit — which they’d had to purchase for their unit, per company policy — was missing, and the unit had been rummaged through and things were missing.

“The kids were talking about how excited they were to get their toys out once we moved and I was heartbroken to tell them what happened,” Miller said.

About 90% of their Christmas gifts, the fireplace, instapot and grill are missing, and they are still searching through the rest of the unit.

“I’m hoping whoever did this is found and our belongings possibly returned, or at least the monetary amount of what was stolen so we can replace what was taken from us,” she said.

She and her family feel violated and traumatized by the event, she said.

They have filed a police report and the owners of Behind Burger King storage are checking their security camera footage, though there haven’t been any leads so far. The owners couldn’t be reached for further comment.

“Some of the presents can’t be replaced, they were personalized things specifically for my kids, such as Baby’s First things and things with the kids’ names on them. I don’t think we’ll be using a storage shed ever again,” she said.

Anyone with information can call the Muscatine Police at 563-263-9922.

