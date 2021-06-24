A local repairman perspective on the newest push for a right-to-repair act

In this year alone, 27 states are currently pushing for right-to-repair laws at the state level. Iowa, however, is not among these states. People may already be making the choice to use available third party repair shops. For Jim Sichterman, owner of Muscatine Computer Store Inc., repairing electronics is just business as usual for him, no matter what brand they are.

“I have a lot of resources that I can use to help me figure out how to repair stuff,” Sichterman said, “Plus I’ve been doing it for 25+ years.”

As such, if the right-to-repair act were to pass, Sichterman said that he believed it wouldn’t make too much of a difference for his business, other than giving him another resource for his repair work.

“It would probably make it a little bit easier if I had one spot per manufacturer to go to for that type of resource as oppose to having to search for it or check old files that we have or trying to figure it out ourselves,” Sichterman explained, “Obviously it was designed and put together at some point in time, so there has to be some way to take it apart. It may not be easy to do, but it’s possible. It’s just a question of whether it’s worth doing or not.”