A local repairman perspective on the newest push for a right-to-repair act

MUSCATINE — For many years, manufacturers including Apple and John Deere have refused to give third party repair shops information on how their products can be repaired, forcing customers to deal with the manufacturers directly. This standard, however, may soon change.
On Thursday, June 17, New York Rep. Joseph Morelle filed a new right-to-repair legislation act with Congress. If this act passes, manufacturers would be required to provide repair stores and customers access to the information and parts required to repair specific products and electronics.
Customers would no longer need to send broken products back to the companies that made them, and would have a choice in regards to repair options. Although it is unclear what specific products would fall under this act, it seems to be focused on phones, computers and tractors.
“For too long, large corporations have hindered the progress of small business owners and everyday Americans by preventing them from the right to repair their own equipment. It's long past time to level the playing field,” Rep. Morelle said in a statement.
Morelle tried to pass similar legislation at the state level in New York in 2018, which failed. In 2021, however, it would seem the act has more support, and a better chance of passing in the wake of COVID-19 — as many Americans rely on electronics more than ever.
In this year alone, 27 states are currently pushing for right-to-repair laws at the state level. Iowa, however, is not among these states. People may already be making the choice to use available third party repair shops. For Jim Sichterman, owner of Muscatine Computer Store Inc., repairing electronics is just business as usual for him, no matter what brand they are.
“I have a lot of resources that I can use to help me figure out how to repair stuff,” Sichterman said, “Plus I’ve been doing it for 25+ years.”
As such, if the right-to-repair act were to pass, Sichterman said that he believed it wouldn’t make too much of a difference for his business, other than giving him another resource for his repair work.
“It would probably make it a little bit easier if I had one spot per manufacturer to go to for that type of resource as oppose to having to search for it or check old files that we have or trying to figure it out ourselves,” Sichterman explained, “Obviously it was designed and put together at some point in time, so there has to be some way to take it apart. It may not be easy to do, but it’s possible. It’s just a question of whether it’s worth doing or not.”
Sichterman said regardless of third party shops or owners having a right to repair items, they would still possibly void any warranties. Something Sichterman brings up with customers, so they can decide whether to take advantage of a still-active warranty.
“Obviously, if there are repair sheets out there and it was still repaired incorrectly or damaged when the person tried to do it themselves, it would still void the warranty,” he said, “All companies have warranties of some sort, even the internal parts and hard drive have warranties… So it’s a personal choice as to whether or not you want to do that.”
While it would not make a large impact to his work, Sichterman said that he supported the passing of a right-to-repair act, because it could still be useful to others and himself.
“An act like that could obviously help other small businesses or people who want to try and repair their things on their own,” he said, “It would be another resource for them to use, and I do support that. I also think (the act) would cover a variety of different things, not just computers. The tough part is that having some type of legislation that controls everything has, in a lot of instances, created unintended consequences that don’t always make things better.”