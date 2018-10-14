MUSCATINE — Gage Huston gets a little nervous thinking about the 60-foot descent he is committed to make in a few days.
“I’m sure it will look even higher from the top,” he said.
As a participant in the Over the Edge nonprofit fundraiser, Huston will rappel down the Stanley Consultants’ Laurel Building Friday in downtown Muscatine. To rappel, participants were required to raise $1,000.
According to its website, Over the Edge Global has staged more than 600 events that included more than 43,000 participants in the U.S. and Canada to benefit local charities and community groups.
“I’ve never jumped over the edge of a perfectly good building so this will be a first," Huston said.
After volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters — one of the organizations benefiting from the event — for about 6 years and serving on the advisory committee, he thought Over the Edge looked like a unique and creative way to raise money for the organization he cares so much about.
"The program, I think, is really beneficial," he said. "There's a strong need in Muscatine."
Huston said he's seen a lot of children in the community that need an adult mentor, especially boys. He said there is an ongoing need for "bigs" -- what the nonprofit calls mentors. There is usually a waiting list of male "littles" waiting for a "big." Because of the need, Huston encourages men in the community especially to get involved with the organization.
"There are a lot of kids that have a tough life," he said, "There are also kids that have very good single parents but need that good, positive adult female or male influence in their life."
The Walcott native has worked at Muscatine Power and Water for 15 years and also has some experience with Special Olympics, another beneficiary of Over the Edge donations.
He said in August he visited Davenport during the Over the Edge event there and thought it looked like a lot of fun. He said friends have asked him if he’s nervous to go over the building with one even joking that they would pay him double to rappel head first.
“Maybe I should be a little more afraid,” he laughed.
Overall, he’s excited and hopes his excitement will help his 4-year-old daughter feel more at ease about it. He said she was pretty nervous when he and his wife took her to the building so she could see where her dad would be coming down.
"Hopefully, she'll be excited," he said.
Event activities begin Thursday evening in what Huston described as a kind of "block party." He said he was very happy with the planning committee for creating that kind of experience and hopes the community will show its support. The last day to donate is Saturday, with donations accepted all day Thursday and Friday during the event.
"Make a donation if you come out to the festivities," he said. "I think it will be a fun event."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.