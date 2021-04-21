A look at police both locally and nationally in the wake of Chauvin verdict

MUSCATINE — In a case that caused protests and riots across the nation, a jury handed down a decision convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller congratulated Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their successful prosecution of Chauvin, as well as their “commitment to justice.”
“I am pleased that there was accountability for the murder of George Floyd,” Miller said in a statement. “Justice prevailed in this case. I acknowledge, however, that the struggle for equity and fairness in the justice system continues.”
Muscatine City council member Osmond Malcolm agreed with Miller’s statement.
“The justice system we have appears to have worked …," he said. "I’m not sure if it worked well, but it worked.”
Commenting on the case and what he would like to see come out of it, Malcolm said he hoped that policing in the U.S. will change for the better for citizens, especially those who are Black or non-white. As a Black person he acknowledged the interactions between police and Black communities aren’t always good.
“I just hope that this is a sign that things are going to get better,” Malcolm said. “Like me in office, my job is to represent the people and be a part of the community. I think sometimes police officers forget that. They know they have this special innate power and they forget that they’re part of the community. They forget that they need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
Malcolm said he firmly believed that an officer’s training, and how they have been taught to handle stress while on the job, has a big role to play in improving the current situation.
“I think a lot of it goes with basic training. You’re going to respond and do according to your training, and if you’ve been trained to deal with certain circumstances or situations, whatever your training is, that’s what you’re going to do,” he said. “So I think that sensitivity training is real important, and I think there probably needs to be more of it.”
As an example of local sensitivity, he recalled how, when Muscatine residents held a peaceful protest on Mulberry and 5th Street in June 2020, he had been nearby and had watched and listened to how the police interacted with the people who were protesting, even bringing them bottles of water and asking if they were alright.
“It was pretty jovial," Malcolm said. "They allowed the protest to take place, but they also came with compassion and said, ‘Hey, we hear you and we feel you,’ and I thought that was a very good move.”
Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said situations like the Chauvin case affect Muscatine officers, he assured they continue doing the best they can to the best of their abilities.
“This is a noble profession, and it will continue to be as long as we get dedicated officers that want to keep their community safe and serve the public. Sometimes it is a thankless job, and that alone sometimes takes its toll,” Talkington said. “Unfortunately, some officers make mistakes in other parts of the country, and the rest of us have to ultimately ‘pay the price’ with bad publicity.”
Talkington emphasized the Muscatine Police Department has and will continue to hold officers accountable for their actions, and the MPD provides as much practical and hands-on training as possible for a variety of situations.
“In policing, there are many instances throughout every day where (officers) will have to make split-second decisions. These are never easy as no situation is ever the same and rapidly evolve,” Talkington continued. “Thankfully the citizens of Muscatine have been nothing short of amazing in their support, and that makes it easier for the officers to go out and do the job they enjoy.”
John Dabeet, a professor from Muscatine Community College as well as a member of Muscatine Sister Cities, said he didn't find the jury's decision shocking.
“I wasn’t surprised at all with the verdict,” he said, “Justice needed to be served, and I think the jury verdict was in compliance with justice. Obviously, we do trust the court system and the law to come up with the right decision in the end, and I have no doubt that the verdict was the right thing.”
At the same time, he pointed out there are "bad apples" within every profession, including policing.
“I call on everyone to not look at everybody as those bad apples," he said. "I think overall the police in general are there to help, support and protect all of us.”
While he mourned the death of Floyd, Dabeet said he hoped this incident will serve as a lesson in seeing one another as human beings.
“I think if we reach a level where people start seeing other people as human beings like them, I think we will reach a level where all these issues and problems will start disappearing,” he said.
Dabeet hoped to see a review of what is and isn’t acceptable for officers to use as a means of force while on the job. But as for local police, he believed that efforts such as the recent reviews and public surveys the MPD has been focusing on, Muscatine is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to accepting feedback from residents and improving their department.
“Nationwide that might not be the case, so I think there does need to be a very constructive and serious discussion about where we’re going from here and how we’re going to deal with issues like these in the future,” Dabeet said, “and how can we start seeing people as people before anything else. But at the same time, I’m very proud to say that, based on my personal experience with police, I think we’re ahead of that curve in Muscatine.”