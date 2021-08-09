A look back at the local aftermath of 2020's derecho

MUSCATINE – One year ago, on August 10, 2020, a powerful wind storm known as a derecho blew over much of Iowa, including Muscatine County. Although Muscatine didn’t see the worst of it, its residents were still affected in several different ways – both good and bad.
According to County Emergency Manager Brian Wright, Muscatine saw winds that reached an estimated 60 mph that day. With these winds brought the loss of many trees, a bit of light roof damage in some areas, and some damage within three of Muscatine’s parks.
A few of the bleachers at the soccer complex, the roof of the concessions area at Kent-Stein Park, and the house-boat dock at Riverside Park all needed repaired following the derecho, and have since been repaired.
“Muscatine has had experience with wind storms before, and I think that helped us address the damages that we got from the derecho,” City Finance Director Nancy Lueck said.
“The city did pretty well as far as public property,” county Emergency Manager Brian Stineman added, “and we took in quite a bit of material down at the compost site… Though in terms of the day-to-day stuff, it didn’t affect our schedules too dramatically.”
Stineman recalled how the crew at the compost site had just gotten finished with their mulch grinding, having gotten through a large pile, when the derecho came rolling in and brought another large pile with it. Although he could not give a definitive number for all of the trees that were brought in following the derecho, Lueck reported that all of the wood chipping done afterwards had cost $42,000.
“As far as financial impact, our insurance covered a lot of the cost, and the only cost that (the city) claimed from FEMA was the $5000 deductible on the insurance,” Lueck said, adding that this insurance also covered the city’s debris removal, as well as the employee time and equipment needed for this task.
Outside of the city, other parts of Muscatine County were also affected, including fields of farmers and other cities. Communities like Wilton, Atalissa and West Liberty experienced 80 mph winds, which caused West Liberty’s power grid to experience a brief shut down. Several other communities were also without power for extended periods.
“Once the storm passed, damage assessment was conducted by my office,” Wright explained, “Generally, there was wind damage to structures throughout the county, which caused trees and branches to fall on roadways and property, and disrupt electrical services. Once the initial assessment was made, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department was informed of the situation in Muscatine County.”
Shortly after the derecho, Muscatine County was named by the governor as one of 14 Iowa counties that would be receiving aid. This aid was meant to go towards the recovery of various crops, many of which experienced “goose-necking”, a term that describes the shifting and bending of crops. Thankfully, as reported ISU Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt in last year’s harvest report, Muscatine County only experienced a minor loss in yield with the county’s corn harvest being mostly unaffected.
“In comparison to other counties, damage (in Muscatine County) was not as intense as those in Linn County or the Cedar Rapids area, which is still recovering to this day,” Wright said.
This misfortune in neighboring communities, however, did not go unnoticed by the people of Muscatine, with many residents taking the opportunity to give whatever money, water and food that they could to those who weren’t so lucky.
Lt. Greg Bock of the Muscatine County Salvation Army could still recall what it was like driving through Cedar Rapids, comparing the devastation there to that of an aftermath of a hurricane. He said that he also remembered the pride he felt that day.
“A derecho is not something that happens often. But when it does happen, and people see their fellow man in need, it’s just amazing how people step up. They don’t just step up, but they show up to help,” Bock said.
Though some residents in Muscatine might have had a direct connection to someone in Cedar Rapids, Bock knew that most residents likely didn’t. As such, this made the generosity shown all the more amazing for him to witness.
“I knew I had money from Muscatine – from people that just gave of their own resource – and I knew it was going to help people in need,” Bock said, “We didn’t ask for funding, but people knew where they could give. Being the person that got to deliver that money gave me a sense of pride - not in the Salvation Army, but in the people of Muscatine.”