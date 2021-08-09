A look back at the local aftermath of the 2020 derecho

“In comparison to other counties, damage (in Muscatine County) was not as intense as those in Linn County or the Cedar Rapids area, which is still recovering to this day,” Wright said.

This misfortune in neighboring communities, however, did not go unnoticed by the people of Muscatine, with many residents taking the opportunity to give whatever money, water and food that they could to those who weren’t so lucky.

Lt. Greg Bock of the Muscatine County Salvation Army still recalls what it was like driving through Cedar Rapids, comparing the devastation there to that of an aftermath of a hurricane. He said that he also remembered the pride he felt that day.

“A derecho is not something that happens often, but when it does happen and people see their fellow man in need, it’s just amazing how people step up. They don’t just step up, but they show up to help,” Bock said.

Though some residents in Muscatine might have had a direct connection to someone in Cedar Rapids, Bock knew that most residents likely didn’t. As such, this made the generosity shown all the more amazing for him to witness.

“I knew I had money from Muscatine – from people that just gave of their own resource – and I knew it was going to help people in need,” Bock said. “We didn’t ask for funding, but people knew where they could give. Being the person that got to deliver that money gave me a sense of pride - not in the Salvation Army, but in the people of Muscatine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.