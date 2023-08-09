With the start of the 2023-2024 school year being right around the corner, the staff and administration of the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) are inviting students and families to attend Back to School nights.

“There is a lot to be excited about this school year,” MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “Our nearly 900+ staff members are ready to provide all students with a high-quality public education. That extends across all departments as everyone plays a vital role in our day-to-day operations.”

Starting on Thursday, August 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., the first Back to School night will be held for high school students at Muscatine High School. This night is meant for both current and incoming high school students, giving them all a chance to meet their teachers and see where their classrooms will be this year.

Then on Monday, August 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., Susan Clark Jr. High will be holding it’s Back to School kickoff night. In addition to welcoming back students and giving them a chance to run through their schedules, guests will also have a chance to sign-up for sports, clubs and activities, take a tour of SCJH, and enjoy some free pizza and free Muskie Gear.

Following that will be New Muskie Day on Tuesday, August 22, with only MHS freshmen attending school that day.

During both August 21 and 22 elementary and preschool families can schedule a 30-minute classroom visit anytime from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Finally, on Wednesday, August 23, all Muscatine students from Pre-K to 12th grade will have their first day of school.

Beyond the district’s annual Back to School nights, Christopher expressed his excitement for the upcoming school year, seeing it as something that will already be starting off on the right foot for several reasons.

“We’ve expanded our Dual-Language Immersion Program to include now first grade,” Christopher said. “We’re also working with community partners and growing the Work-Based Learning program at Muscatine High School, and we look forward to the new fitness center installation at Susan Clark Jr. High as part of the grant they won via the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils and the Don’t Quit program.”

Christopher also took a moment to mention the several large-scale construction projects underway. These projects include secure entrances at Madison and Grant Elementary Schools, additional classroom space at Jefferson Elementary School and the main entrance remodeling being done at Susan Clark Jr. High.

“Additionally, we will soon break ground on a new softball field at MHS and remodel Tom Bruner Field, all without raising taxes since we're using future SAVE dollars, which guaranteed revenue from the state,” he said. “The centralized kitchen is nearing completion, allowing us to use no longer the kitchen space at the former Central Middle School. Work will begin there, seeing additional parking spaces and improvements to the gymnasium and auditorium.”

Finally, Christopher reported that a brand new MCSD website will be going live next week, with this website being seen as another way for administration to communicate with students, families, staff and the community as a whole.

