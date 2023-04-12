Who’s got two thumbs, a million dollars to spend and only one week to live? The Dead Guy, that’s who.

At 7 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the Muscatine Community College Black Box Theater, the MCC Theater Department will premiere its spring show, “The Dead Guy,” a dark comedy/satire written by Scottish-American playwright Eric Coble. Tickets are $10 each for the public and $5 each for students.

The premise of the play starts when TV producer Gina Yaweth, played by Mindy Oberreuter in MCC’s production, is able to convince average down-on-his-luck nobody Eldon Phelps, played by Hunter Haller, to star in her new reality show, "The Dead Guy." Once Eldon agrees to this, he is given a week to live and a million dollars to spend however he wishes, all while a camera crew follows his adventures.

The true catch of the reality show is that, based on how he chooses both to spend his million and his last week, it will be up to the watchers of the show to pick how Eldon dies at the end of the week, using their vote and their opinion of him to decide his fatal fate — whether it be simple or gruesome.

Courtney Cooper is the director, and Chad Bishop is the producer. When asked what made him choose this play, Bishop said he wanted to mix things up from the college’s usual spring musical.

“It’s kind of nice to alternate with a play,” he said.

When it came time to pick the script, Bishop shared that Cooper had chosen the script based on its comedy as well as how “edgy” its story was.

“We’re not a middle-school choir, it’s a college. So we’re trying to have our show be a little more thought provoking,” Bishop said. “I’ve researched reality TV shows, and it kind of capitalizes on people’s obsession with other people’s lives. That’s where this story becomes great for a college audience, because it’s going to leave you with some thoughts and some different perspectives and conversations to have after the play.”

Bishop added that both he and Cooper also chose the play because it was based on a TV show set, and since Bishop has experience in producing television, he felt confident that he would be able to help bring that set and all the technical things that may go into filming a reality TV show to life.

“I hope people are intrigued by the premise of the play and that it motivates them to come check it out,” Bishop said. “It’s a fun little ride, and it has a twist at the end.”

Tickets for “The Dead Guy” can be purchased at http://mcctheater.booktix.com/.