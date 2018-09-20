MUSCATINE — After some uncertainty, months of searching and much discussion, the Muscatine Community Food Pantry has found a new permanent residence.
“There’s no way we were going to let the food pantry wander around without a home,” said Muscatine Center for Social Action Interim Executive Director Scott Dahlke. “They’ve got a home.”
In an announcement Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that the food pantry would be moving from the County Community Services Building across the street to MCSA at 312 Iowa Ave. The pantry has been operating out of the services building for several years and was recently asked by the county board of supervisors to find a new location.
Food services will begin Oct. 2 from the dining room in MCSA’s lower level. Access to the pantry will be from the alley near the former Musser Public Library. From the entrance, signs will direct visitors where to go.
“It was a really easy fit with what we’re trying to do with both groups,” Muscatine Food Pantry Board President Nora Dwyer said.
Opting to move to MCSA has some significant advantages, not just for the people the pantry serves, but for the volunteers that run it. Pantry hours will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and though the service will remain independent of MCSA, the hours will align with MCSA’s health services hours of operation, namely University of Iowa Pediatric Dental Clinic and the Trinity Muscatine Public Health — Downtown Wellness Clinic.
“We’ve got this little gem in Muscatine,” Dahlke said of the collection of services available to those in need. “Whatever we can do to make it smarter, let’s do it.”
Dahlke thinks housing the food pantry may also bring people to MCSA that may need access to services, but might not have otherwise visited. He hopes the “bundling of services” will make the process of providing services more efficient and “show people it’s not such a bad place to come.”
The new location will provide more space and better storage for food donations to keep up with the needs of the 120-140 people it has served daily for the past year. Another positive outcome of the move will be the temperature-controlled environment for volunteers. Dwyer said that although volunteers powered through during sweltering and frigid days at the county building, having a comfortable space for volunteers to work is a big benefit.
"It's kind of like moving your house," Dwyer said, "I'm sure some things will come up and we'll do our best to work through it all."
And though Dwyer anticipates some growing pains as the pantry settles in, overall, she sees the move "as a great opportunity for the people we serve."
Volunteers involved during the United Way Day of Caring set for Sept. 26 will work to get the pantry moved into its new home. Those wanting to volunteer may call Nicole at at United Way 563-263-5963.
“It’s an overall win for the community,” Dahlke said of the partnership, “to coordinate services in an efficient way and get people back on their feet as soon as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.