A piece of history
A piece of history

Muscatine resident Karl Reighart reported Thursday that a Muscatine Street Fair token dated 1891 had been found in his front lawn. The token appeared to be made of brass. He plans to research the history of the token and learn more about the fair. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Tags

