 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A prayer for puppies
0 comments
alert featured

A prayer for puppies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A prayer for puppies

The Rev. Kevin Powell from Trinity Church was at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Saturday morning to bless pets as part of a program to aid the Muscatine Humane Society. Oct. 30 marks the last farmers market of the season and will be the 'Halloween at the Market.'

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Kevin Powell from Trinity Church was at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Saturday morning to bless pets as part of a program to aid the Muscatine Humane Society. Oct. 30 marks the last farmers market of the season and will be the "Halloween at the Market."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News