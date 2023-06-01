A cold treat on a hot day gave the people of Muscatine a chance to help end epilepsy. On Thursday, Elijah Chapin and Carter Dorton, back, and Jack Schroeder and Miranda Schroeder, front, sold popsicles in front of Mulberry Elementary to raise money for Team Jack. The event is part of the Eastern Iowa Walk to End Epilepsy. Jack suffers from epilepsy and has been having seizures for about five years. The group won’t go to the actual walk, which is being held Saturday in Iowa City. Instead the family will walk around Weed Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend.
Times reporter Brian Wellner discovered seven Iowans already relying on medical marijuana or advocating to change state law to allow the types of uses now legal in Illnois and 19 other states.
Maggie Selmeski's medical marijuana card.
Maggie Selmeski uses a marijuana extract to treat seizure symptoms her mother says prescription drugs could not.
Rachael Selmeski and daughter, Maggie.
Iraq War veteran Logan Edwards of Davenport used to use marijuana to treat his post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, he's working to cope with the disorder without alcohol or marijuana.
Neighbors greet medical marijuana user Edward Lyons Wednesday, May 5, 2010, after a military escort brought the marine home from the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
Marine Lance Cpl. Edward Lyons is welcomed May 5, 2010 at the Quad-City International Airport. He now uses marijuana to treat PTSD symptoms from his military service.
Jimmy Morrison of Iowa City, uses marijuana to treat a bipolar disorder, spending $10 to $20 a gram on the black market.
Morrison, 27, founded Iowa Patients for Medical Marijuana in 2009.
Ryan McDermott, 7, from Davenport, has a rare disease called Dravet syndrome. His mother, Tina McDermott, wants to consider medical cannabis to help her son.
Ryan McDermott's brother Bradley, 21, shows off his tattoo Nov. 22, 2013, at their house in Davenport.
Seven-year-old Ryan McDermott's daily prescription medications sit on the countertop in his Davenport home.
