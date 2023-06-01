A cold treat on a hot day gave the people of Muscatine a chance to help put an end to Epilepsy. On Thursday, (back) Elijah Chapin, and Carter Dorton, and (front) Jack Schroeder and Miranda Schroeder sold popsicles in front of Mulberry Elementary to raise money for Team Jack. The event is part of the Eastern Iowa Walk to End Epilepsy. Jack suffers from Epilepsy and has been having seizures for about five years. The group won’t go to the actual walk, which is being held Saturday in Iowa City. Instead the family will walk around Weed Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend.