ABLE program teaches Muscatine officers peer intervention skills

MUSCATINE — With many police departments around the country being aware that it only takes one bad incident to become national news, the officers at the Muscatine Police Department regularly train with the Active Bystandardship for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program.
In September 2020 the department became one of 30 departments nationwide, after being chosen from hundreds of applicants, to begin the training. The program, formerly the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) program, seeks to build a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. The project was founded by the Georgetown University Law Center and teaches officers to intervene if they feel a colleague is getting out of line.
“As a department, we’re always striving for self-improvement and for holding our members accountable,” assistant chief Steve Snider said. “We’re entrusted with a fairly awesome amount of power when you have the right to restrict somebody’s liberties, so we always want to make sure that authority and power is being used in a manner that is consistent with how the community feels we should be using it.”
A Muscatine Police officer received training in the ABLE program and returned to train all the department's officers. Each receives eight hours of training and continual annual training to ensure the skills are up to date. The department is also willing to train other agencies.
The program gives officers the skills to intervene in cases where they feel a fellow officer, sometimes even a senior officer, is behaving inappropriately. The skills allow teach them how to intervene and possibly keep the officer from doing something improper. Intervention can potentially save an officer’s career. A recent example of lack of peer intervention in an officer misconduct situation was the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 by a police officer who used improper restraint while other officers stood by.
City communications manager Kevin Jenison said the program has been very successful and well received by the officers.
“It’s a way for our officers to live up to the standards we expect of them,” he said. “They look out for each other and look out for the citizens.”
Snider will give a presentation on the program to the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The presentation will be simulcast on YouTube.