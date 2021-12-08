ABLE program teaches Muscatine officers peer intervention skills

MUSCATINE — With many police departments around the country being aware that it only takes one bad incident to become national news, the officers at the Muscatine Police Department regularly train with the Active Bystandardship for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program.

In September 2020 the department became one of 30 departments nationwide, after being chosen from hundreds of applicants, to begin the training. The program, formerly the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) program, seeks to build a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. The project was founded by the Georgetown University Law Center and teaches officers to intervene if they feel a colleague is getting out of line.

“As a department, we’re always striving for self-improvement and for holding our members accountable,” assistant chief Steve Snider said. “We’re entrusted with a fairly awesome amount of power when you have the right to restrict somebody’s liberties, so we always want to make sure that authority and power is being used in a manner that is consistent with how the community feels we should be using it.”

