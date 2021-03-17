About 3,000 have had first COVID-19 vaccine in Louisa County

“We had a lot of them go through the other day, but we didn’t have county people calling,” he said, explaining organizers had not wanted any of the vaccine to go to waste.

That apparent slowdown in local demand was encouraging to Griffin, who did some quick calculations to determine a significant percentage of county residents had received inoculations.

“I’m getting more comfortable knowing that Louisa County residents are being taken care of,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even with the positive numbers, Smith assured the board her staff would be continuing with the vaccination effort, especially since a wider group was now eligible to begin their shots.

“We’re still doing vaccinations,” she said, explaining the county would continue to receive around 200 doses per week.

Smith said those doses would be shared with Hy-Vee Pharmacy, which operates stores in both Wapello and Columbus Junction, as well as the Community Health Center in Columbus City.

She also pointed out the pharmacies would be receiving doses from other sources as well.