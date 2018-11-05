MUSCATINE — Nearly 50 people gathered at the Muscatine County Administration Building to hear a presentation to the Board of Supervisors about an issue rising out of the county election.
"We've got a very serious issue before us right now," said Doug Hoag, "and it's called slag."
Hoag and Daryl Sywassink presented information from residents and documents from local steel mill, SSAB and Harsco, the company that sells the byproduct of the steel-making process used to make gravel roads last longer. Car damage and the resulting costs, and health and environmental concerns were all addressed.
Democratic candidate for District 2 Doug Holliday said the use of steel slag and specifically to do away with the use, is his platform.
"I don't think it's an election issue," he said. "I think it's something that needs to be addressed regardless of politics."
Holliday, who was not at the meeting, said he worked for the county highway department for more than 30 years.
Robert Howard, District 2 incumbent, said the implication during the meeting was that maybe the board that came before the sitting board did not do their due diligence regarding the use of slag.
"I took it very seriously and the rest of the board did ... ," Howard said. He also said the board was "very cautious" about using slag.
The county has been using slag on gravel roads since at least 2008 and stopped using it when residents complained, according to a previous Journal story.
Howard said the county started using the material again on the roads around seven years ago and after he heard some complaints then, looked into the material and its use — a process that he said involved two years of research and asking for information from federal entities including the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Centers for Disease Control.
Edward Askew with Askew Scientific Consulting, LLC, explained that slag may be used in asphalt or as a layer underneath concrete, but should not be used as aggregate material combined with gravel because of the dust it creates that may affect human and animal health when breathed or cause health problems when leached into groundwater.
Iron oxide and silicon dioxide were chemicals of most concern from the slag. Breathing in iron oxide, similar to rust, may cause pulmonary and lung problems, while extended exposure to silicon dioxide causes lung cancer in humans, according to the safety data sheet from SSAB.
Sywassink said that's why slag in a crushed powder form is the most hazardous. It can end up in ditch water, blow through the air and go through vehicle ventilation systems, namely school buses that travel the gravel roads eight months out of the year. As a person who has had six months of chemotherapy treatment, Sywassink said he "wouldn't wish it on a dead dog."
Askew also told the board that quality slag would not have large pieces of metal in it such as the pieces residents brought to the meeting.
Slag saves the county money at $1.50 per ton for road mix slag aggregate from Harsco, compared to $7-10 per ton for road rock from local quarries and mines, according to information gathered for the board by County Engineer Keith White. In the same document, the county uses about 24,000 tons of slag in an average year, with a savings of around $170,000. The document also read it was difficult for the department to get slag because of the high demand for it for public and private use.
Hoag passed out questions to supervisors including about how much slag is used when mixed with rock and what kind of rock is used. He said he would like them answered by Friday.
Large pieces of metal, some a few inches long, residents said they found in their damaged car tires. Jean Forbes showed supervisors a display of material she's found near her home on Green Avenue, West Liberty. She said the use of slag on the road began about a year and a half ago.
"We were assured over and over again that anything coming out of the furnaces couldn't come out like that," County Supervisor Bob Howard said of the large pieces of slag. Howard is running against Holliday.
Groups of county residents have been holding meetings throughout the county recently to discuss material on the roads and what they think should be done about it. Hoag presented a petition with 650-700 names of residents asking that the county stop using slag on the roads.
“I haven’t seen anything that says we need to stop this now because it’s an environmental concern,” Supervisor Nathan Mather said of using slag, but he does want to look into concerns residents have. Mather made a request to Askew to send types of tests the county should have done on the material to check for hazards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.