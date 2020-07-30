Absentee ballot requests available from Muscatine County Auditor

Soule also said the ballots themselves wouldn’t go out to voters until Oct. 5.

“We always get quite a few (absentee ballots) in the general election,” Soule said. “I don’t remember how many we had in the last presidential election, but it was probably our highest with just under 10,000.”

She said a high number of people had voted absentee in the primary and expects a large absentee turnout in November.

Soule said there had never been any concern with security from voter fraud with the mail-in ballot system, saying that a voter has to provide information for the ballot, such as a birth date and driver’s license information. The voter also has to sign the ballot.

“They have been doing this since I got here about 25 years ago, but it has just gotten more popular over the years,” she said.