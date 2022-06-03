Absentee voting turnout 'steady' in the lead-up to Iowa primary election

MUSCATINE — Residents who plan on voting before Election Day, June 7, still have two days left to get their ballots in — Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Monday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Since voting began on May 23, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said absentee voting for this year’s primary election has remained “steady.” At press time, Vander Linden reported that the Auditor’s Office has either received or received requests for around 550 absentee ballots.

“It’s about what I expected,” she said, acknowledging the primary elections typically see a lower voter turnout. “Everybody can vote in a primary selection; they just have to select either a Democrat or Republican ballot because the primary election is a candidate nomination process for these two parties. But a third of our county’s registered voters are independent or no party, so that impacts our numbers, and some are just waiting until the general election to vote.”

For those who already have their requested ballot, they will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to turn it into the Auditor’s Office. Vander Linden added voters should keep this deadline in mind, as any ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted, regardless of its postmark date.

As for Election Day itself, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Although there will be no required COVID-19 guidelines at any of the polling locations, voters can still wear a mask to the polls if they wish to do so.

Voters should also remember to bring a form of valid Identification with them when they vote, regardless of whether or not they have already registered to vote — which can be done at the polls on Election Day. Voters may also change their party selection on Election Day at the polls if they decide that they no longer want to align with their current party.

“I’m very thankful for the hard work of my team who have helped with getting the election together, as well as the 100-plus poll workers that have been trained and will be at the polls to assist our voters,” Vander Linden said.

Information on all of this year’s precinct polling places can be found on the County Auditor’s website under the page “Polling Places & Information.” If a voter doesn’t know their precinct or has any questions regarding their polling place or anything related to the upcoming election, they can call the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821.

