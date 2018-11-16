West Middle School in Muscatine recognizes students with outstanding and perfect attendance during the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
Students that had outstanding attendance were:
Ey'Naya Jalena Apantenco, Nathan Bovenkamp, Nicole Bovenkamp, Jackson Cooper Brendel, Gavin James Brookhart, Grace Michael Brookhart, Mia Casillas, Samara Marie Foor, Kassidie AnnRene Fuller, Ruby Garcia, Fiona Lea Glynn, Parker Raymond Green, Ayden David Huerta, Lizbeth Landa Lagunas, Nathaniel Joseph Larsen, Jocelyn Marie Mendoza, Ellee Elizabeth Mergen, Marie Emily Morton, Kealy Renee Nienhaus, Alexis Jo Pace, Jiovanni Kain Rubio, Ethan Alfredo Silva, Jonah David Simmering, Drew Alan Soltwedel, Abel Rodriguez Valenzuela, Micheal Rayshad Wright.
Students that had perfect attendance were:
Carlos Adrian Andrade Zamora, Sabino Charles Avila, Caleb James Bettis, Marcus J. Blake, Anna Lynn Bode, Ethan Davis Brown, Gabriela Cristal Carmona-Linares, Brynn Ellen Eichelberger, Parker Owen Ellsworth, Rylan Lee Goodrick, Kiara Rachelle Hallett, Garrett Logan Head, Michael Charles Henderson, Kaitlyn Ann Holmes, Hunter Aiden Johnson, Stratton Grant Madsen Keele, Drake James Lissy, Stephanie Alayna Magana, Hunter Guage McCleary, Audrey Elyse Miller, Matthew Brian Murillo-Keener, Carlos Alexis Ocampo, Jackson Jeffrey Othmer, Darrah Reese Ribbink, Gracie Lea Schrier, Nathan Anderson Sharar, Zachary Jacob Lee Spina, Natalie Jane Thompson, Broden Oliver Toborg, Cameron L. Trevino, Dameon Michael Winters, Sawyer David Zeck.
