Public access to Pine Creek Grist Mill in Wildcat Den State Park will be very limited next Saturday because of the cyclists passing New Era Church and the mill area for RAGBRAI.
The normal hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with demonstrations 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The nearby Melpine one room school will be open Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
