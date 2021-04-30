According to public health officials, 41 percent of Muscatine County adults are vaccinated

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Despite a brief pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines across the country, efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the Muscatine County area have picked up drastically.

Although 31% of the county’s population is residents who are under the age of 18, and only those 16 and older can safely take the Pfizer vaccine, the adult population is well on its way to being vaccinated.

As of April 28, only 28% of Muscatine County residents still need a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 41% of residents have either gotten one Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have received at least one of the two required doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

Of this section of the population, around 13,400 residents have completed the vaccination process.

“I am pleased with the fact that our Muscatine County vaccinated population is at 41%, and am optimistic about our continued efforts to promote and offer the vaccine,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently released a list of what people who are fully vaccinated are able to safely do with or without wearing a mask.