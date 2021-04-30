According to public health officials, 41 percent of Muscatine County adults are vaccinated

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Despite a brief pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines across the country, efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the Muscatine County area have picked up drastically.
Although 31% of the county’s population is residents who are under the age of 18, and only those 16 and older can safely take the Pfizer vaccine, the adult population is well on its way to being vaccinated.
As of April 28, only 28% of Muscatine County residents still need a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, 41% of residents have either gotten one Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have received at least one of the two required doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.
Of this section of the population, around 13,400 residents have completed the vaccination process.
“I am pleased with the fact that our Muscatine County vaccinated population is at 41%, and am optimistic about our continued efforts to promote and offer the vaccine,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently released a list of what people who are fully vaccinated are able to safely do with or without wearing a mask.
Those who have gotten all required doses and who have gotten their final dose two or more weeks ago are able to attend small outdoor gatherings with family and friends who are either fully vaccinated or unvaccinated or dine at an outdoor restaurant without wearing a mask.
If they wish to attend a crowded outdoors event such as a concert, parade or sporting event, however, then they would need to wear a mask.
Additionally, for many activities — especially those that are indoors or with other people — the CDC is still recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated still wear a mask.
These activities include visiting a barber or hair salon, going to uncrowded spaces like indoor stores or museums, riding public transportation, attending small indoor gatherings, going to an indoor movie theater, attending a full-capacity worship service, singing in an indoor choir, eating at an indoor restaurant or bar, and participating in an indoor exercise class.
All of these activities can be safely done while still wearing a mask after being vaccinated. If a person isn’t vaccinated however, most of these activities would be considered a big risk, even if they were wearing a mask. Additionally, attending indoor events that are extremely crowded and don’t leave space for social distancing still aren’t recommended for anyone at this time.
“We must continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Williams said. “Along with vaccines, it is vital that we continue implementing precautionary actions such as effective hand hygiene, wearing a well-fitted mask and watching your distance. Remember, this is a new virus, and we are learning more about it each day.”
Although vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 and lessening the chance of developing severe symptoms such as long-term illness and death, Williams added that according to the CDC, prevention steps are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed. Being cautious and wearing a mask can also help protect against variants of the virus that the vaccines may be less affected against.
Finally, although early data shows that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading the virus, medical professionals are still doing research on how much help is being given through the vaccines, as well as how long the vaccines are able to protect people.
“I understand how frustrating and inconvenient it can be to wear a mask some days, and I am eager to have this pandemic end along with the rest of our county residents,” Williams said. “It has been exhausting and isolating. That being said, it is still a new virus with several new variants popping up around the world. We must remain vigilant and committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19.”